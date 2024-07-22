Events Featured Local Local News Sports 

MEAC Announces 2024 Football Media Day Student-Athlete Attendees

HRMessenger Staff

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has announced the student-athletes set to participate in the league’s annual MEAC Football Media Day on Tuesday, July 23 at 12:00 pm EST at the Hilton Main in downtown Norfolk. 

All six MEAC head football coaches will also be in attendance to address the media about the upcoming 2024 football season. The media interview session of the 2024 Football Media Day runs 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 

A complete listing of the coaches and student-athletes slated to be in attendance is listed below. 

Delaware State 
Lee Hull, Head Coach
Jordan Hull, Wide Receiver  
Charles Brown Jr., Linebacker 

Howard 
Larry Scott, Head Coach
Darius Fox, Offensive Lineman 
Kenny Gallop Jr., Defensive Back 

Morgan State 
Damon Wilson, Head Coach
Tahj Smith, Quarterback 
Elijah Williams, Defensive Line 

Norfolk State 
Dawson Odums, Head Coach
Ikeem Wright, Tight End 
Devon Allen, Defensive Back 

North Carolina Central 
Trei Oliver, Head Coach
Joaquin Davis, Wide Receiver 
Jaden Taylor, Defensive Line 

South Carolina State 
Chennis Berry, Head Coach
Nick Taiste, Offensive Lineman 
Aaron Smith, Linebacker