MEAC Announces 2024 Football Media Day Student-Athlete Attendees
NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has announced the student-athletes set to participate in the league’s annual MEAC Football Media Day on Tuesday, July 23 at 12:00 pm EST at the Hilton Main in downtown Norfolk.
All six MEAC head football coaches will also be in attendance to address the media about the upcoming 2024 football season. The media interview session of the 2024 Football Media Day runs 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
A complete listing of the coaches and student-athletes slated to be in attendance is listed below.
Delaware State
Lee Hull, Head Coach
Jordan Hull, Wide Receiver
Charles Brown Jr., Linebacker
Howard
Larry Scott, Head Coach
Darius Fox, Offensive Lineman
Kenny Gallop Jr., Defensive Back
Morgan State
Damon Wilson, Head Coach
Tahj Smith, Quarterback
Elijah Williams, Defensive Line
Norfolk State
Dawson Odums, Head Coach
Ikeem Wright, Tight End
Devon Allen, Defensive Back
North Carolina Central
Trei Oliver, Head Coach
Joaquin Davis, Wide Receiver
Jaden Taylor, Defensive Line
South Carolina State
Chennis Berry, Head Coach
Nick Taiste, Offensive Lineman
Aaron Smith, Linebacker