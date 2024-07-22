MEAC Announces 2024 Football Media Day Student-Athlete Attendees

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has announced the student-athletes set to participate in the league’s annual MEAC Football Media Day on Tuesday, July 23 at 12:00 pm EST at the Hilton Main in downtown Norfolk.



All six MEAC head football coaches will also be in attendance to address the media about the upcoming 2024 football season. The media interview session of the 2024 Football Media Day runs 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

A complete listing of the coaches and student-athletes slated to be in attendance is listed below.



Delaware State

Lee Hull, Head Coach

Jordan Hull, Wide Receiver

Charles Brown Jr., Linebacker

Howard

Larry Scott, Head Coach

Darius Fox, Offensive Lineman

Kenny Gallop Jr., Defensive Back

Morgan State

Damon Wilson, Head Coach

Tahj Smith, Quarterback

Elijah Williams, Defensive Line

Norfolk State

Dawson Odums, Head Coach

Ikeem Wright, Tight End

Devon Allen, Defensive Back

North Carolina Central

Trei Oliver, Head Coach

Joaquin Davis, Wide Receiver

Jaden Taylor, Defensive Line

South Carolina State

Chennis Berry, Head Coach

Nick Taiste, Offensive Lineman

Aaron Smith, Linebacker