MEAC Announces 2024 Football Preseason Poll

HRMessenger Staff , ,

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard running back Jarett Hunter and defensive back Kenny Gallop Jr. were named Mid–Eastern Athletic Conference’s (MEAC) Offensive and Defensive Preseason Players of the Year, presented by Towne Bank. 

The 2022 MEAC Champions and HBCU National Champions North Carolina Central was selected as the preseason favorite for the second straight season. The Eagles racked up 110 points in a poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors with four first place votes. 

The Howard Bison, the reigning 2023 MEAC champions, were picked to finish second, as they tied N.C. Central with four first -place votes. Rounding out the predicted order of finish, also presented by Towne Bank were Morgan State (1), S.C. State (2), Norfolk State (1), and Delaware State. 

Hunter earned MEAC second team all-conference after the 2023 season, where he ranked second in the MEAC with nine rushing touchdowns. Ranked second in the MEAC standings of returning running backs with 626 yards, including nine rushing touchdowns.  On the receiving end, Hunter collected 257 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per catch with two touchdowns.

Kenny Gallop Jr. was the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year last season, as well as a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in all of FCS. He had two interceptions as well as two quarterback hurries in 2023 with three pass breakups. Gallop Jr. was one tackle shy of tying for the team lead with sixty-five total tackles, including four for a loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He also racked up the All-American accolades collecting honors from FCS Stats Perform, FCS Football Central, BOXTOROW and Phil Steele, while also being named the 2023 Aeneas Williams Awardee, which is given to the top defensive back in HBCU Division I college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. 

Predicted Order of Finish
School (1st Place Votes)Points
N.C. Central (4)                                     110
Howard (4)                                             92
Morgan State (1)                                    80
S.C. State (2)                                         78
Norfolk State (1)                                     50
Delaware State                                      22

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year – Jarett Hunter, Howard
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year – Kenny Gallop, Jr., Howard

First Team Offense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
QBOtto KuhnsSr.Norfolk StateColumbus, OH
RBJarett HunterGr.HowardMineral, VA
RBEden JamesJr.HowardPort St. Lucie, FL
WRKasey HawthorneSr.HowardSebring, FL
WRJustin Smith-BrownRSr.S.C. StateCoco, FL
TEKeshawn ToneyGr.S.C. StateWilliston, SC
CEric Brown, Jr.RSr.S.C. StateHartsville, SC
OLNick TaisteRSr.S.C. StateWest Columbia, SC
OLCam JohnsonRSr.S.C. StateIrmo, SC
OLTreyvon BranchSr.Morgan StateWhite Plains, MD
OLTrevon HumphreyRSo.N.C. CentralGreensboro, NC
OLDarius FoxSr.HowardWashington, DC

First Team Defense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
DLJaden TaylorRSr.N.C. CentralDurham, NC
DLElijah WilliamsSr.Morgan StateJersey City, NJ
DLJamel StewartSr.HowardRichmond, VA
DLKeshawn LynchRJr.Norfolk StateNewport News, VA
LBAaron SmithRSr.S.C. StateManning, SC
LBAJ RichardsonSo.Norfolk StateKings Mountain, NC
LBErick HunterSr.Morgan StateCapitol Heights, MD
DBKole JonesSr.N.C. CentralChesapeake, VA
DBKenny Gallop, Jr.Gr.HowardPortsmouth, VA
DBJamare BenjaminRSr.S.C. StateSpartanburg, SC
DBTerron MalloryGr.Norfolk StateNew Haven, CT
PJuan VelardeSr.N.C. CentralAnderson, SC
PKDylan WestSr.HowardAkron, OH
RSKeith Jenkins Jr.Jr.Morgan StateGainsville, VA

Second Team Offense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
QBTahj SmithSo.Morgan StateFredericksburg, VA
RBJ’Mari TaylorSr.N.C. CentralCharlotte, NC
RBKevon KingJr.Norfolk StateChesapeake, VA
WRJoaquin DavisSr.N.C. CentralDurham, NC
WRRichie IlarrazaSr.HowardClearwater, FL
TEEdward Core, JrSr.Delaware StateWaldorf, MD
CGarrison WheatleySr.Norfolk StateJohns Island, SC
OLVincent Byrd Jr.Jr.Norfolk StateStafford, VA
OLTim Artis, Jr.RSo.HowardCharlotte, NC
OLSamuel EskridgeSo.Norfolk StateKings Mountain, NC
OLJa’Quan SprinkleSo.N.C. CentralOrangeburg, SC

Second Team Defense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
DLNana AsanteSr.Morgan StateSilver Spring, MD
DLEric MontesSr.Delaware StateBerwick, PA
DLNoah MilesJr.HowardTampa, FL
DLDarren CookSr.Delaware StateWashington, DC
LBDaylan LongRJr.Norfolk StateCincinnati, OH
LBTerrance HollonSr.HowardCleveland, OH
LBMax U’RenRJr.N.C. CentralWinston-Salem, NC
DBDevon AllenSr.Norfolk StateVirginia Beach, VA
DBCarlvainsky DeciusSr.Morgan StateNew Carrollton, MD
DBJa’son PrevardSo.Morgan StateAtlantic City, NJ
DBCarson HintonSr.HowardDetroit, MI
PNoah TraceySo.Norfolk StateSpringwood, Australia
PKGrandin WillcoxJr.Norfolk StateOcala, FL
RSEinaj Carter *Sr.S.C. StatePoughkeepsie, NY
RSJaylen White *RJr.Norfolk StateHampton. VA

* Indicates tie