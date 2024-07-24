MEAC Announces 2024 Football Preseason Poll
NORFOLK, Va. – Howard running back Jarett Hunter and defensive back Kenny Gallop Jr. were named Mid–Eastern Athletic Conference’s (MEAC) Offensive and Defensive Preseason Players of the Year, presented by Towne Bank.
The 2022 MEAC Champions and HBCU National Champions North Carolina Central was selected as the preseason favorite for the second straight season. The Eagles racked up 110 points in a poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors with four first place votes.
The Howard Bison, the reigning 2023 MEAC champions, were picked to finish second, as they tied N.C. Central with four first -place votes. Rounding out the predicted order of finish, also presented by Towne Bank were Morgan State (1), S.C. State (2), Norfolk State (1), and Delaware State.
Hunter earned MEAC second team all-conference after the 2023 season, where he ranked second in the MEAC with nine rushing touchdowns. Ranked second in the MEAC standings of returning running backs with 626 yards, including nine rushing touchdowns. On the receiving end, Hunter collected 257 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per catch with two touchdowns.
Kenny Gallop Jr. was the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year last season, as well as a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in all of FCS. He had two interceptions as well as two quarterback hurries in 2023 with three pass breakups. Gallop Jr. was one tackle shy of tying for the team lead with sixty-five total tackles, including four for a loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He also racked up the All-American accolades collecting honors from FCS Stats Perform, FCS Football Central, BOXTOROW and Phil Steele, while also being named the 2023 Aeneas Williams Awardee, which is given to the top defensive back in HBCU Division I college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.
Predicted Order of Finish
School (1st Place Votes)Points
N.C. Central (4) 110
Howard (4) 92
Morgan State (1) 80
S.C. State (2) 78
Norfolk State (1) 50
Delaware State 22
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year – Jarett Hunter, Howard
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year – Kenny Gallop, Jr., Howard
First Team Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|QB
|Otto Kuhns
|Sr.
|Norfolk State
|Columbus, OH
|RB
|Jarett Hunter
|Gr.
|Howard
|Mineral, VA
|RB
|Eden James
|Jr.
|Howard
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|WR
|Kasey Hawthorne
|Sr.
|Howard
|Sebring, FL
|WR
|Justin Smith-Brown
|RSr.
|S.C. State
|Coco, FL
|TE
|Keshawn Toney
|Gr.
|S.C. State
|Williston, SC
|C
|Eric Brown, Jr.
|RSr.
|S.C. State
|Hartsville, SC
|OL
|Nick Taiste
|RSr.
|S.C. State
|West Columbia, SC
|OL
|Cam Johnson
|RSr.
|S.C. State
|Irmo, SC
|OL
|Treyvon Branch
|Sr.
|Morgan State
|White Plains, MD
|OL
|Trevon Humphrey
|RSo.
|N.C. Central
|Greensboro, NC
|OL
|Darius Fox
|Sr.
|Howard
|Washington, DC
First Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|DL
|Jaden Taylor
|RSr.
|N.C. Central
|Durham, NC
|DL
|Elijah Williams
|Sr.
|Morgan State
|Jersey City, NJ
|DL
|Jamel Stewart
|Sr.
|Howard
|Richmond, VA
|DL
|Keshawn Lynch
|RJr.
|Norfolk State
|Newport News, VA
|LB
|Aaron Smith
|RSr.
|S.C. State
|Manning, SC
|LB
|AJ Richardson
|So.
|Norfolk State
|Kings Mountain, NC
|LB
|Erick Hunter
|Sr.
|Morgan State
|Capitol Heights, MD
|DB
|Kole Jones
|Sr.
|N.C. Central
|Chesapeake, VA
|DB
|Kenny Gallop, Jr.
|Gr.
|Howard
|Portsmouth, VA
|DB
|Jamare Benjamin
|RSr.
|S.C. State
|Spartanburg, SC
|DB
|Terron Mallory
|Gr.
|Norfolk State
|New Haven, CT
|P
|Juan Velarde
|Sr.
|N.C. Central
|Anderson, SC
|PK
|Dylan West
|Sr.
|Howard
|Akron, OH
|RS
|Keith Jenkins Jr.
|Jr.
|Morgan State
|Gainsville, VA
Second Team Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|QB
|Tahj Smith
|So.
|Morgan State
|Fredericksburg, VA
|RB
|J’Mari Taylor
|Sr.
|N.C. Central
|Charlotte, NC
|RB
|Kevon King
|Jr.
|Norfolk State
|Chesapeake, VA
|WR
|Joaquin Davis
|Sr.
|N.C. Central
|Durham, NC
|WR
|Richie Ilarraza
|Sr.
|Howard
|Clearwater, FL
|TE
|Edward Core, Jr
|Sr.
|Delaware State
|Waldorf, MD
|C
|Garrison Wheatley
|Sr.
|Norfolk State
|Johns Island, SC
|OL
|Vincent Byrd Jr.
|Jr.
|Norfolk State
|Stafford, VA
|OL
|Tim Artis, Jr.
|RSo.
|Howard
|Charlotte, NC
|OL
|Samuel Eskridge
|So.
|Norfolk State
|Kings Mountain, NC
|OL
|Ja’Quan Sprinkle
|So.
|N.C. Central
|Orangeburg, SC
Second Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|DL
|Nana Asante
|Sr.
|Morgan State
|Silver Spring, MD
|DL
|Eric Montes
|Sr.
|Delaware State
|Berwick, PA
|DL
|Noah Miles
|Jr.
|Howard
|Tampa, FL
|DL
|Darren Cook
|Sr.
|Delaware State
|Washington, DC
|LB
|Daylan Long
|RJr.
|Norfolk State
|Cincinnati, OH
|LB
|Terrance Hollon
|Sr.
|Howard
|Cleveland, OH
|LB
|Max U’Ren
|RJr.
|N.C. Central
|Winston-Salem, NC
|DB
|Devon Allen
|Sr.
|Norfolk State
|Virginia Beach, VA
|DB
|Carlvainsky Decius
|Sr.
|Morgan State
|New Carrollton, MD
|DB
|Ja’son Prevard
|So.
|Morgan State
|Atlantic City, NJ
|DB
|Carson Hinton
|Sr.
|Howard
|Detroit, MI
|P
|Noah Tracey
|So.
|Norfolk State
|Springwood, Australia
|PK
|Grandin Willcox
|Jr.
|Norfolk State
|Ocala, FL
|RS
|Einaj Carter *
|Sr.
|S.C. State
|Poughkeepsie, NY
|RS
|Jaylen White *
|RJr.
|Norfolk State
|Hampton. VA
* Indicates tie