MEAC Announces 2024 Football Preseason Poll

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard running back Jarett Hunter and defensive back Kenny Gallop Jr. were named Mid–Eastern Athletic Conference’s (MEAC) Offensive and Defensive Preseason Players of the Year, presented by Towne Bank.

The 2022 MEAC Champions and HBCU National Champions North Carolina Central was selected as the preseason favorite for the second straight season. The Eagles racked up 110 points in a poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors with four first place votes.

The Howard Bison, the reigning 2023 MEAC champions, were picked to finish second, as they tied N.C. Central with four first -place votes. Rounding out the predicted order of finish, also presented by Towne Bank were Morgan State (1), S.C. State (2), Norfolk State (1), and Delaware State.

Hunter earned MEAC second team all-conference after the 2023 season, where he ranked second in the MEAC with nine rushing touchdowns. Ranked second in the MEAC standings of returning running backs with 626 yards, including nine rushing touchdowns. On the receiving end, Hunter collected 257 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per catch with two touchdowns.

Kenny Gallop Jr. was the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year last season, as well as a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in all of FCS. He had two interceptions as well as two quarterback hurries in 2023 with three pass breakups. Gallop Jr. was one tackle shy of tying for the team lead with sixty-five total tackles, including four for a loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He also racked up the All-American accolades collecting honors from FCS Stats Perform, FCS Football Central, BOXTOROW and Phil Steele, while also being named the 2023 Aeneas Williams Awardee, which is given to the top defensive back in HBCU Division I college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

Predicted Order of Finish

School (1st Place Votes)Points

N.C. Central (4) 110

Howard (4) 92

Morgan State (1) 80

S.C. State (2) 78

Norfolk State (1) 50

Delaware State 22



Preseason Offensive Player of the Year – Jarett Hunter, Howard

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year – Kenny Gallop, Jr., Howard



First Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown QB Otto Kuhns Sr. Norfolk State Columbus, OH RB Jarett Hunter Gr. Howard Mineral, VA RB Eden James Jr. Howard Port St. Lucie, FL WR Kasey Hawthorne Sr. Howard Sebring, FL WR Justin Smith-Brown RSr. S.C. State Coco, FL TE Keshawn Toney Gr. S.C. State Williston, SC C Eric Brown, Jr. RSr. S.C. State Hartsville, SC OL Nick Taiste RSr. S.C. State West Columbia, SC OL Cam Johnson RSr. S.C. State Irmo, SC OL Treyvon Branch Sr. Morgan State White Plains, MD OL Trevon Humphrey RSo. N.C. Central Greensboro, NC OL Darius Fox Sr. Howard Washington, DC

First Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown DL Jaden Taylor RSr. N.C. Central Durham, NC DL Elijah Williams Sr. Morgan State Jersey City, NJ DL Jamel Stewart Sr. Howard Richmond, VA DL Keshawn Lynch RJr. Norfolk State Newport News, VA LB Aaron Smith RSr. S.C. State Manning, SC LB AJ Richardson So. Norfolk State Kings Mountain, NC LB Erick Hunter Sr. Morgan State Capitol Heights, MD DB Kole Jones Sr. N.C. Central Chesapeake, VA DB Kenny Gallop, Jr. Gr. Howard Portsmouth, VA DB Jamare Benjamin RSr. S.C. State Spartanburg, SC DB Terron Mallory Gr. Norfolk State New Haven, CT P Juan Velarde Sr. N.C. Central Anderson, SC PK Dylan West Sr. Howard Akron, OH RS Keith Jenkins Jr. Jr. Morgan State Gainsville, VA

Second Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown QB Tahj Smith So. Morgan State Fredericksburg, VA RB J’Mari Taylor Sr. N.C. Central Charlotte, NC RB Kevon King Jr. Norfolk State Chesapeake, VA WR Joaquin Davis Sr. N.C. Central Durham, NC WR Richie Ilarraza Sr. Howard Clearwater, FL TE Edward Core, Jr Sr. Delaware State Waldorf, MD C Garrison Wheatley Sr. Norfolk State Johns Island, SC OL Vincent Byrd Jr. Jr. Norfolk State Stafford, VA OL Tim Artis, Jr. RSo. Howard Charlotte, NC OL Samuel Eskridge So. Norfolk State Kings Mountain, NC OL Ja’Quan Sprinkle So. N.C. Central Orangeburg, SC

Second Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown DL Nana Asante Sr. Morgan State Silver Spring, MD DL Eric Montes Sr. Delaware State Berwick, PA DL Noah Miles Jr. Howard Tampa, FL DL Darren Cook Sr. Delaware State Washington, DC LB Daylan Long RJr. Norfolk State Cincinnati, OH LB Terrance Hollon Sr. Howard Cleveland, OH LB Max U’Ren RJr. N.C. Central Winston-Salem, NC DB Devon Allen Sr. Norfolk State Virginia Beach, VA DB Carlvainsky Decius Sr. Morgan State New Carrollton, MD DB Ja’son Prevard So. Morgan State Atlantic City, NJ DB Carson Hinton Sr. Howard Detroit, MI P Noah Tracey So. Norfolk State Springwood, Australia PK Grandin Willcox Jr. Norfolk State Ocala, FL RS Einaj Carter * Sr. S.C. State Poughkeepsie, NY RS Jaylen White * RJr. Norfolk State Hampton. VA

* Indicates tie