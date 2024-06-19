MEAC Announces 2024 Football Schedule on ESPN Platforms

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced today its football schedule for the 2024 season across ESPN platforms, including games on linear networks (ABC and ESPNU) and ESPN+, the leading sports streaming service. The schedule is highlighted by a bookend of non-conference matchups in Atlanta on ABC – Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge (Saturday, Aug. 24) and the postseason Cricket Celebration Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 14).

Of the conference’s 55 regular season games, MEAC teams are slated to make 45 appearances in televised/streamed games – 81.8 percent of the schedule. Additional broadcast dates and times will be announced at a later time.



MEAC teams will be featured in seven nationally televised games on ESPNU. In addition, all conference matchups will be streamed live on ESPN+.



The MEAC ESPNU “Game of the Week” begins on Saturday, Oct. 26, as a part of a wildcard matchup to be announced in early October. A series of televised wildcard matchups continues each Saturday and concludes with the conference’s regular-season schedule on Nov. 23. All matchups will be announced at least 12 days ahead of the game.



A pair of conference games to be aired on ESPNU on Thursday and Friday night. The first is set for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 when North Carolina Central travels to South Carolina State, while the second features Howard and North Carolina Central at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 in Durham, N.C.



The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge kickoff is scheduled for Week 0’s opener between Norfolk State and Florida A&M on Saturday, August 24. The game will air for the first time on ABC, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.