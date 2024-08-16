MEAC Announces 2024 Post Graduate Scholarship Recipients

NORFOLK, Va. – Morgan State’s Justyus Jackson and Lawrence Richardson have been named recipients of the 2024 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Post Graduate Scholarship.



Justyus Jackson, a middle blocker on the women’s volleyball team, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology after competing for three seasons with the Lady Bears. As a recipient of the MEAC Post Graduate Scholarship, Jackson will continue her education at Morgan State, pursuing a degree in dentistry with aspirations of becoming the first doctor in her family. Throughout her volleyball career, she earned MEAC Commissioner’s All-Academic team accolades during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. She ranked in the top 10 in the MEAC for both hitting percentage and blocks in consecutive seasons. Jackson was also named team MVP following the 2022 season and concluded her Morgan State career with a total of 163 blocks, 350 kills, and a .265 hitting percentage.



Lawrence Richardson, a linebacker on the MSU football team, graduated with a degree in biology and is currently pursuing his master’s degree in business administration. As the male recipient of the MEAC Post Graduate Scholarship, Richardson aspires to own and operate an orthopedic practice. Throughout his football career, Richardson was one of the conference’s premier linebackers, earning MEAC Third Team All-Conference honors in the 2022 season after being ranked fifth in the MEAC with 77 tackles (48 solo, 29 assisted). At the conclusion of the 2023 season, Richardson received Phil Steele FCS All-MEAC Second Team honors at linebacker. Additionally, he was recognized on the Bluebloods All-MEAC First Team and received NFF Hampshire Honor Society accolades, along with being listed among the top 100 HBCU NFL draft-eligible football players. Richardson finished the 2023 season ranked sixth on the team with 50 total tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.



“Presenting these post graduate scholarships brings me great pleasure as they allow these two student athletes the opportunity to set the trajectory towards fulfilling their career aspirations,” said Commissioner Sonja Stills. “These student-athletes have demonstrated remarkable dedication and resilience, standing out as exemplary models of what it means to excel both on and off their respective competition surfaces. We take pride in our MEAC alumni, who remain deeply integrated with their alma maters, continually influencing and inspiring the next generation. Congratulations to these remarkable student athletes, and we support you as you embark on your future endeavors.”

