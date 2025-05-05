Featured Sports 

MEAC Announces 2025 Softball All-Academic Team

HRMessenger Staff , , ,

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the 2025 Softball All-Academic Selections, honoring 84 student-athletes from the conference’s eight institutions who achieved academic success during the academic year. 

MEAC sophomore, junior and senior student-athletes with a 3.0 or better cumulative grade point average, as well as transfer student-athletes who have been in residence at the institution for at least one year, are eligible for All-Academic accolades. 

Howard and Norfolk State tied with the most student-athletes receiving All-Academic honors with 14 each. 
  
Listed below are the 2025 All-Academic honorees (by institutions): 
Coppin State (7)
Natasha Arroyo 
Aniyah Haley 
Julianna Mejia 
Emily Quintero 
Kylee Sandino 
Leslie Sereno 
Brooklyn Tapusoa 

Delaware State (11)
Sanaa Brown 
Karly Cain 
Emma Crowe 
Kayla Evans 
Laila Hasan 
Kayla Lester 
Mianna Lopez Del Haro 
Chandler Matin 
Angie Ordonez 
Ashlyn Schmidt 
Kristin White 

Howard (14)
Cheyenne Castille 
Makaela Di Gaudio 
Bria Finley 
Sidney Fletcher 
Mia Gonzales 
Kenna Higa 
Julia Holt 
Maryn Jordan 
Jordin King 
Payton Quinonez 
Lealani Ricks 
Morgan Thornton 
Tori Trotter 
Alyssa Vasquez 

Maryland Eastern Shore (8)
McKenzie Abiley 
Ella Falcetti 
Emily Gunther 
Jaycee Holt 
Nola Mountain 
Paige Perkins 
Paris Richards 
Kamille Trammell 

Morgan State (8)
Amelia Cousins  
Alison Keener  
Nia Lewis 
Tonya Marks 
Hunter Newman 
Amber Rivas  
Serena Rodriguez 
Cassie White 

Norfolk State (14)
Savannah Drozda 
Maya Johnson 
Jordan Knott 
Madison Morris 
Kachelle Refour-McMillan 
Ennovi Sandoval 
Lauren Sheehan 
Emory Shorts 
Savannah Stover 
Victoria Taylor 
Kira Turner 
Brierra Tyler 
Emma Zieg 
Lisa Zorb 

North Carolina Central (11)
Kia Borum 
Jaden Davis 
Cameron Frye 
Samaria Jackson 
Sydney Jones 
Takia Nichols 
Nyla Rodgers 
Kendall Smith 
Tyler Suttles 
Xenna Thompkins 
Wynter Willliams 

South Carolina State (11)
Madison Boyd 
Aaliyah Castro 
Jamaria Charley 
Makayla Chisolm 
Ciara Farrer 
Cameron Hall 
Jayla King 
Kaylah Leslie 
Kylie Nelson 
Dymond Roundtree 
Mikenna Williams 