MEAC Announces 2025 Softball All-Academic Team
NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the 2025 Softball All-Academic Selections, honoring 84 student-athletes from the conference’s eight institutions who achieved academic success during the academic year.
MEAC sophomore, junior and senior student-athletes with a 3.0 or better cumulative grade point average, as well as transfer student-athletes who have been in residence at the institution for at least one year, are eligible for All-Academic accolades.
Howard and Norfolk State tied with the most student-athletes receiving All-Academic honors with 14 each.
Listed below are the 2025 All-Academic honorees (by institutions):
Coppin State (7)
Natasha Arroyo
Aniyah Haley
Julianna Mejia
Emily Quintero
Kylee Sandino
Leslie Sereno
Brooklyn Tapusoa
Delaware State (11)
Sanaa Brown
Karly Cain
Emma Crowe
Kayla Evans
Laila Hasan
Kayla Lester
Mianna Lopez Del Haro
Chandler Matin
Angie Ordonez
Ashlyn Schmidt
Kristin White
Howard (14)
Cheyenne Castille
Makaela Di Gaudio
Bria Finley
Sidney Fletcher
Mia Gonzales
Kenna Higa
Julia Holt
Maryn Jordan
Jordin King
Payton Quinonez
Lealani Ricks
Morgan Thornton
Tori Trotter
Alyssa Vasquez
Maryland Eastern Shore (8)
McKenzie Abiley
Ella Falcetti
Emily Gunther
Jaycee Holt
Nola Mountain
Paige Perkins
Paris Richards
Kamille Trammell
Morgan State (8)
Amelia Cousins
Alison Keener
Nia Lewis
Tonya Marks
Hunter Newman
Amber Rivas
Serena Rodriguez
Cassie White
Norfolk State (14)
Savannah Drozda
Maya Johnson
Jordan Knott
Madison Morris
Kachelle Refour-McMillan
Ennovi Sandoval
Lauren Sheehan
Emory Shorts
Savannah Stover
Victoria Taylor
Kira Turner
Brierra Tyler
Emma Zieg
Lisa Zorb
North Carolina Central (11)
Kia Borum
Jaden Davis
Cameron Frye
Samaria Jackson
Sydney Jones
Takia Nichols
Nyla Rodgers
Kendall Smith
Tyler Suttles
Xenna Thompkins
Wynter Willliams
South Carolina State (11)
Madison Boyd
Aaliyah Castro
Jamaria Charley
Makayla Chisolm
Ciara Farrer
Cameron Hall
Jayla King
Kaylah Leslie
Kylie Nelson
Dymond Roundtree
Mikenna Williams