MEAC Announces 2025 Softball All-Academic Team

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the 2025 Softball All-Academic Selections, honoring 84 student-athletes from the conference’s eight institutions who achieved academic success during the academic year.



MEAC sophomore, junior and senior student-athletes with a 3.0 or better cumulative grade point average, as well as transfer student-athletes who have been in residence at the institution for at least one year, are eligible for All-Academic accolades.

Howard and Norfolk State tied with the most student-athletes receiving All-Academic honors with 14 each.



Listed below are the 2025 All-Academic honorees (by institutions):

Coppin State (7)

Natasha Arroyo

Aniyah Haley

Julianna Mejia

Emily Quintero

Kylee Sandino

Leslie Sereno

Brooklyn Tapusoa



Delaware State (11)

Sanaa Brown

Karly Cain

Emma Crowe

Kayla Evans

Laila Hasan

Kayla Lester

Mianna Lopez Del Haro

Chandler Matin

Angie Ordonez

Ashlyn Schmidt

Kristin White



Howard (14)

Cheyenne Castille

Makaela Di Gaudio

Bria Finley

Sidney Fletcher

Mia Gonzales

Kenna Higa

Julia Holt

Maryn Jordan

Jordin King

Payton Quinonez

Lealani Ricks

Morgan Thornton

Tori Trotter

Alyssa Vasquez



Maryland Eastern Shore (8)

McKenzie Abiley

Ella Falcetti

Emily Gunther

Jaycee Holt

Nola Mountain

Paige Perkins

Paris Richards

Kamille Trammell



Morgan State (8)

Amelia Cousins

Alison Keener

Nia Lewis

Tonya Marks

Hunter Newman

Amber Rivas

Serena Rodriguez

Cassie White



Norfolk State (14)

Savannah Drozda

Maya Johnson

Jordan Knott

Madison Morris

Kachelle Refour-McMillan

Ennovi Sandoval

Lauren Sheehan

Emory Shorts

Savannah Stover

Victoria Taylor

Kira Turner

Brierra Tyler

Emma Zieg

Lisa Zorb



North Carolina Central (11)

Kia Borum

Jaden Davis

Cameron Frye

Samaria Jackson

Sydney Jones

Takia Nichols

Nyla Rodgers

Kendall Smith

Tyler Suttles

Xenna Thompkins

Wynter Willliams



South Carolina State (11)

Madison Boyd

Aaliyah Castro

Jamaria Charley

Makayla Chisolm

Ciara Farrer

Cameron Hall

Jayla King

Kaylah Leslie

Kylie Nelson

Dymond Roundtree

Mikenna Williams

