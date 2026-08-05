MEAC Announces 2026 Football Schedule Across ESPN Networks

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced its 2026 football ESPN schedule, featuring 23 games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.



The 23-game ESPN schedule includes two contests on ABC, with additional games set to air across ESPN networks. The regular season will conclude with one Wild Card selection on either Nov. 14 or Nov. 21.

The lineup is highlighted by two marquee events in Atlanta, beginning with the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, featuring Howard against Alabama A&M, and culminating with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Reigning MEAC and Celebration Bowl champion South Carolina State travels to face Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. on ESPN from Miami Gardens, Fla.

Conference play takes center stage on Friday, Oct. 23, when Delaware State hosts North Carolina Central in a key matchup at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 from Dover, Del.

Action shifts to ESPNU on Thursday, Oct. 29, as Morgan State welcomes South Carolina State to Hughes Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff, before Howard hosts South Carolina State the following Thursday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. in Washington, D.C.

The ESPN schedule concludes on Saturday, Dec. 12, when the champions of the MEAC and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) meet in the Cricket Celebration Bowl at noon on ABC in Atlanta.



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2026 MEAC ESPN Televised Schedule