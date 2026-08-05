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MEAC Announces 2026 Football Schedule Across ESPN Networks

HRMessenger Staff , , , , , , , ,

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced its 2026 football ESPN schedule, featuring 23 games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.

The 23-game ESPN schedule includes two contests on ABC, with additional games set to air across ESPN networks. The regular season will conclude with one Wild Card selection on either Nov. 14 or Nov. 21.

The lineup is highlighted by two marquee events in Atlanta, beginning with the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, featuring Howard against Alabama A&M, and culminating with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Reigning MEAC and Celebration Bowl champion South Carolina State travels to face Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. on ESPN from Miami Gardens, Fla.

Conference play takes center stage on Friday, Oct. 23, when Delaware State hosts North Carolina Central in a key matchup at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 from Dover, Del.

Action shifts to ESPNU on Thursday, Oct. 29, as Morgan State welcomes South Carolina State to Hughes Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff, before Howard hosts South Carolina State the following Thursday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. in Washington, D.C.

The ESPN schedule concludes on Saturday, Dec. 12, when the champions of the MEAC and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) meet in the Cricket Celebration Bowl at noon on ABC in Atlanta.

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2026 MEAC ESPN Televised Schedule

DateGameTimeNetwork
August 29, 2026South Carolina State vs. Savannah State6:00 PMESPN+
Howard vs. Alabama A&M7:30 PMABC
September 6, 2026Florida A&M vs. South Carolina State3:00 PMESPN
September 12, 2026North Carolina Central vs. North Carolina A&T6:00 PMESPN+
October 10, 2026Morgan State vs. Robert Morris12:00 PMESPN+
North Carolina Central vs. William & Mary1:00 PMESPN+
October 17, 2026Howard vs. Morehouse3:30 PMESPN+
October 23, 2026Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central5:00 PMESPN2
October 24, 2026Morgan State vs. Howard3:00 PMESPN+
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State1:30 PMESPN+
October 29, 2026Morgan State vs. South Carolina State7:00 PMESPNU
October 31, 2026North Carolina Central vs. Howard2:00 PMESPN+
Norfolk State vs. Delaware State2:00 PMESPN+
November 5, 2026Howard vs. South Carolina State5:00 PMESPNU
November 7, 2026Delaware State vs. Morgan State1:00 PMESPN+
Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central12:00 PMESPN+
November 14, 2026 (Wildcard)Howard vs. Delaware State1:00 PMESPN Networks
Morgan State vs. Norfolk State12:00 PMESPN Networks
South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central1:30 PMESPN Networks
November 21, 2026 (Wildcard)South Carolina State vs. Delaware State1:30 PMESPN Networks
Norfolk State vs. Howard12:00 PMESPN Networks
North Carolina Central vs. Morgan State2:00 PMESPN Networks
December 12, 2026Cricket Celebration Bowl12:00 PMABC