MEAC Announces Cross Country Academic Honors
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the 2022 Cross Country All-Academic Selections, honoring 65 student-athletes from the conference’s eight institutions who achieved academic success during the 2021-22 academic year.
MEAC sophomore, junior and senior student-athletes with a 3.0 or better cumulative grade point average, as well as transfer student-athletes who have been in residence at the institution for at least one year, are eligible for All-Academic accolades.
“I want to congratulate our men’s and women’s cross country student-athletes for maintaining a 3.0 or better grade point average,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “Academic success is as important as, if not more so than, athletic prowess, and it’s important that we recognize that.”
Listed below are the 2022 Cross Country All-Academic honorees (by institutions):
Coppin State (9)
Jervonne Agard
Salomay Agyei
Kimani Alphonse
Amadou Ba
Destinee McLeod
Jayeed Norbal
Saidai Stuteley
Shenelle Tomlinson
Ivan Wiggins-Ingram
Delaware State (11)
Mosa Aboeid
Jenna Blauser
Dyson Coley
Ezekiel Dawkins
Danielle Fleurima
Leila Garruad
Chara Hinds
Carmen Medina
Jose Rivera-Yetter
Ashley Stanley
Khaliyah White
Howard (8)
Ayoade Adebiyi
Joslyn Crosby
Camille Egbula
Cameron Kennedy
Julian Lawson
Breanna McDonald
Sherisse Peterson
Melanie White
Maryland Eastern Shore (11)
Fasil Amado
Bryce Ayers
Jalen Gourrier
Edwin Kipruto
Laura Menendez
Asshanni Robb
Spencer Settle
Shawn Smith
Jadaya Strand
Jazmine Thomas
Renaldo Tull
Morgan State (9)
Justin Alston
Jalissa Emmens
Rachel Field
Yasmine George
Tarique Gooden
Jessica Lamborn
Nasir Wallace
Jackson Waller
Keon Witherspoon
Norfolk State (5)
Evans Cheruiyot
Kara Grant
Faith Jemutai
Isa Suleiman
Tynniesia Wilson
North Carolina Central (5)
Melchoir Ellis
Charles Garcia
Taylor Hanson
Ariana Harrell
Victoria Swepson
South Carolina State (7)
Jada Banks
Domonique Edmondson
Chanice Harris
Makayla Jones
Makylah Jones
Andrew Latimer
Debrielle Williams