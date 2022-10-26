MEAC Announces Cross Country Academic Honors

By: MEAC

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the 2022 Cross Country All-Academic Selections, honoring 65 student-athletes from the conference’s eight institutions who achieved academic success during the 2021-22 academic year.



MEAC sophomore, junior and senior student-athletes with a 3.0 or better cumulative grade point average, as well as transfer student-athletes who have been in residence at the institution for at least one year, are eligible for All-Academic accolades.



“I want to congratulate our men’s and women’s cross country student-athletes for maintaining a 3.0 or better grade point average,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “Academic success is as important as, if not more so than, athletic prowess, and it’s important that we recognize that.”



Listed below are the 2022 Cross Country All-Academic honorees (by institutions):



Coppin State (9)

Jervonne Agard

Salomay Agyei

Kimani Alphonse

Amadou Ba

Destinee McLeod

Jayeed Norbal

Saidai Stuteley

Shenelle Tomlinson

Ivan Wiggins-Ingram



Delaware State (11)

Mosa Aboeid

Jenna Blauser

Dyson Coley

Ezekiel Dawkins

Danielle Fleurima

Leila Garruad

Chara Hinds

Carmen Medina

Jose Rivera-Yetter

Ashley Stanley

Khaliyah White



Howard (8)

Ayoade Adebiyi

Joslyn Crosby

Camille Egbula

Cameron Kennedy

Julian Lawson

Breanna McDonald

Sherisse Peterson

Melanie White



Maryland Eastern Shore (11)

Fasil Amado

Bryce Ayers

Jalen Gourrier

Edwin Kipruto

Laura Menendez

Asshanni Robb

Spencer Settle

Shawn Smith

Jadaya Strand

Jazmine Thomas

Renaldo Tull



Morgan State (9)

Justin Alston

Jalissa Emmens

Rachel Field

Yasmine George

Tarique Gooden

Jessica Lamborn

Nasir Wallace

Jackson Waller

Keon Witherspoon



Norfolk State (5)

Evans Cheruiyot

Kara Grant

Faith Jemutai

Isa Suleiman

Tynniesia Wilson



North Carolina Central (5)

Melchoir Ellis

Charles Garcia

Taylor Hanson

Ariana Harrell

Victoria Swepson



South Carolina State (7)

Jada Banks

Domonique Edmondson

Chanice Harris

Makayla Jones

Makylah Jones

Andrew Latimer

Debrielle Williams

