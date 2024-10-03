MEAC Announces Cross Country Weekly Awards

NORFOLK, Va. — Delaware State senior Purity Kattam was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola.

Kattam (Sr., Schertz, Tx.) placed seventh in the women’s 6K at the 36th Annual Don Cathcart Invitational with a personal best time of 24:00.1. The Hornets finished third with a total of 77 team points.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships will be held on November 2, 2024. The championship races, hosted by Delaware State, will take place at the DSU Outreach and Research Center in Smyrna, Del.



