MEAC Announces Cross Country Weekly Awards

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State senior Raphael Kitur was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Howard senior Joslyn Crosby was named Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week.



Kitur (Sr., Eldoret, Kenya) finished second in the men’s 8k with a time of 23:40.8 at the ECU Pirate Invitational. Kitur led the Spartans to a sixth-place team finish of 21 teams competing.

Crosby (Sr., Bossier City, La.) finished in the top-third, setting a new program record (21.27.80), in the women’s college Gold 6K race. She shattered the previous 18-year benchmark, held by Jessica Neal (2006, 21:46.00) and holds the fastest mark in the MEAC for the 2024 season.



Other Top Performers

Marian Drazan (Delaware State) set a new DSU program record with a time of 24:39.4 in the 8k at the 50th annual Paul Short Invitational finishing 84th.

Meshack Kuyo (N.C. Central) ran a time of 24:11.3 in his first 8k race of the season, winning the Cedric Walker HBCU Challenge.

Laila Jackson (N.C. Central) ran a new personal record (19:31.1) in last weekend’s Cedric Walker HBCU Challenge earning her a fifth-place individual finish and a second-place team finish.

Mercyline Kimaiyo (Norfolk State) finished the ECU Pirate Invitational 18th with a time of 22:17.0 helping the Spartans to a 10th place team finish.



