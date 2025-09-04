MEAC Announces Cross Country Weekly Awards

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State’s Ian Kimutai was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week. Fellow Spartan Sonia Koech was named Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, as the Spartans swept the weekly honors.

Kimutai (So., Eldoret, Kenya) captured the individual title at the UMES Hawks Season Opener, clocking a winning time of 15:12.51 to lead the Spartans in their season debut.



Koech (Jr., Kericho, Kenya) claimed the women’s individual title at the UMES Hawks Season Opener, crossing the line in 16:06.19 to secure first place.

Other Top Performers