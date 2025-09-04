MEAC Announces Cross Country Weekly Awards
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State’s Ian Kimutai was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week. Fellow Spartan Sonia Koech was named Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, as the Spartans swept the weekly honors.
Kimutai (So., Eldoret, Kenya) captured the individual title at the UMES Hawks Season Opener, clocking a winning time of 15:12.51 to lead the Spartans in their season debut.
Koech (Jr., Kericho, Kenya) claimed the women’s individual title at the UMES Hawks Season Opener, crossing the line in 16:06.19 to secure first place.
Other Top Performers
- Rebecca Jepngetich (UMES) claimed third at the UMES Hawks Season Opener with a time of 16:47.23, pacing the Hawks to a runner-up finish.
- Mira Martin (HU) placed third at the Mount 5K Duals in 18:48.31, guiding the Bison to a third-place team finish.
- Fidelis Osunkwo (UMES) recorded a personal-best time of 17:28.68 to finish 15th at the UMES Hawks Season Opener.
- Sayid Shakur (HU) placed ninth at the Mount 5K Duals with a time of 16:06.32, helping the Bison finish third overall.
- Samuel Skinner (MSU) led the Bears with a ninth-place finish at the UMES Hawks Season Opener, clocking 16:14.79 as Morgan State placed third.