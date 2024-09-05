MEAC Announces Cross Country Weekly Awards

NORFOLK, Va.—Norfolk State senior Raphael Kitur and Howard freshman Eyob Gill were named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Cross Country Co-Runners of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Howard senior Joslyn Crosby was named Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week.



Kitur won gold in the men’s 5k race at the Maryland Eastern Shore Season Open. He finished with a top time of 15:44.80, pacing four Spartans in a 1-2-3-4 finish, to claim first place with 25 team points.



Gill won silver at the Mount St. Mary’s 5k Duals, clocking a 15:41:82 time to top all MEAC men’s cross-country runners in week one. Gill led the Bison to a second-place team finish with 53 total points.



Crosby won silver with an 18:30.37 finish in the women’s 5k race at the Mount St. Mary’s 5K Duals. She led the Bison to a second-place team finish with 53 points.



Other Top Performers

Yvone Saundi (Norfolk State) led the pack for the Spartans with an individual gold (11:53.7), leading the team to a first-place finish in the women’s 3k run at the Maryland Eastern Shore Season Open.



Perry Bennett (Morgan State) placed fourth in the men’s 5k event with a time of 16:27.20, helping the Bears to a first-place finish at the Baltimore Metro Invitational.



Mariam Drazan (Delaware State) finished fifth in the men’s 5k with a time of 15:54.2, leading his team to a third-place finish the Maryland Eastern Shore Season Open.

