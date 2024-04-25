Events Featured Local Local News Sports Sports 

MEAC Announces Tennis Post Season All-Conference Honors

NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina Central junior Hugo Hidalgo Vega and South Carolina State senior Sofiya Chursina were named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s (MEAC) 2024 Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Year as voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors. 

Norfolk State’s Jakub Solarski was named the Men’s Rookie of the Year, while Howard University’s Imani Jean was selected as the Women’s Rookie of the Year. South Carolina State’s head coach Hardeep Judge was the recipient of both the Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Year honors. 

Hidalgo Vega finished the season with an undefeated 5-0 record at No.1 singles against MEAC competition. He enters the MEAC Tennis Championship on a 12-match winning streak at No. 1 singles dating back to late February, with an overall singles record of 15-3 this season. Hidalgo Vega also finished the season as a five-time MEAC Player of the Week recipient. 

Chursina earned the MEAC Player of the Year award for the second straight season after?leading the Bulldogs to yet another MEAC regular-season title and a perfect 6-0 mark in league play.  She went 5-1 at No. 1 singles with a matching 5-1 mark in doubles play alongside Semlali Hind.  

Jean made her collegiate debut as a five-time MEAC Rookie of the Week awardee.  She went undefeated in singles action through conference play with a 5-0 record. Jean will enter the MEAC Tennis Championship Tournament on a seven-match singles winning streak.  

Solarski finished the season with an 11-10 record primarily at No. 2 singles. He went 7-3 at No. 1 doubles. He piled up multiple nonconference wins and was selected as the MEAC Rookie of the Week twice. 

The 2024 MEAC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships begin with women’s play on Thursday, April 25, at 8 a.m., with the men starting at 2 p.m. The championship tournament concludes on Saturday, April 27, with the women’s final beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the men’s title match at 12 p.m.  

The 2024 MEAC Tennis Championship semifinal and championship matches will be streamed on ESPN+ at 9:00 a.m. for the women’s and 12:00 p.m. for the men’s.  

All matches will be held at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, North Carolina. 

2024 Women’s Tennis All-MEAC Teams 
As voted on by the conference’s head tennis coaches and sports information directors. 
 
Player of the Year: Sofiya Chursina, South Carolina State 
Rookie of the Year:Imani Jean, Howard 
Coach of the Year:Hardeep Judge, South Carolina State 

First Team 

Name Class School Hometown 
Semlali Hind Sr. South Carolina State Casablanca, Morocco 
Sofiya Chursina Sr. South Carolina State Pavlodar, Kazakhstan 
Alejandra Hidalgo Vega So. North Carolina Central Madrid, Spain 
Gabriela Davidescu Sr. Norfolk State Ploiesti, Romania 
Imani Jean Fr. Howard Brooklyn, New York 
Nalanda Silva Sr. South Carolina State Minacv, Brazil 

Second Team 

Name Class School Hometown 
Clara Kuehnle Sr. Delaware State Belgrade, Serbia 
Rachida Berjane Sr. South Carolina State Casablanca, Morocco 
Nadia Pegram Jr. Howard Naples, Pregram 
Daria Jula Sr. Delaware State  Ordea, Romania 
Candice Bernier So. North Carolina Central Bordeaux, France 
Klaudija Lisovska Sr. Delaware State Riga, Latvia 

2024 Men’s Tennis All-MEAC Teams 
As voted on by the conference’s head tennis coaches and sports information directors. 
 
Player of the Year:Hugo Hidalgo Vega, North Carolina Central 
Rookie of the Year:Jakub Solarski, Norfolk State 
Coach of the Year: Hardeep Judge, South Carolina State 

First Team 

Name Class School Hometown 
Hugo Hidalgo Vega Jr. North Carolina Central  Madrid, Spain 
Novak Novakovic So. South Carolina State Serbia 
Mikeal Carpenter Sr. Morgan State Suitland, Maryland 
Deniz Okyay Fr. Norfolk State Ankara Turkey 
Fredrick McRae So. Norfolk State Toronto, Canada 
Mikalai Bankou So. South Carolina State Belarus 

Second Team 

Name Class School Hometown 
Jakub Solarski Fr. Norfolk State Lodz, Poland 
Michael Major, Jr. Fr. Howard Nassau, Bahamas 
Antoni Pankowski Fr. Norfolk State Jelania Gora, Poland 
Aissa Benchakroun Jr. South Carolina State Morocco 
Vladisav Gorbatenko So. Norfolk State Saint-Petersburg, Russia 
Kareem Abdul Hakim So. North Carolina Central Jakarta, Indonesia 