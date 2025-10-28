MEAC Announces Volleyball Weekly Awards

NORFOLK, Va. – Coppin State’s Cherisse Atilano has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week, the league announced today. Maryland Eastern Shore’s Malysia Shaw earned Rookie of the Week honors. Coppin State’s Andrea Serrano was recognized as Setter of the Week, while teammate Luna Ivanna was named Defensive Player of the Week.

Atilano (CSU, Fr., OH, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico) powered Coppin State to a 3–0 week, delivered an all-around performance with 48 kills (4.00 per set), 44 digs (3.67 per set), five aces, and three blocks while hitting .244. Atilano notched three straight double-doubles, including standout performances in wins over NJIT and Howard, and capped the week with 17 kills, 17 digs, and four aces in a sweep at Norfolk State, helping the Eagles match their program-record 10th straight win.

Shaw (UMES, Fr., S, Austin, TX) had a breakout weekend for the Hawks, recording 19 kills, nine digs, and two blocks while hitting .325 across three matches. Shaw posted eight kills and five digs in a win over South Carolina State and followed with 11 kills, four digs, and a block in a match against North Carolina Central.

Serrano (CSU, Sr., S, Dorado, Puerto Rico.) averaged 6.00 assists and 2.17 digs per set, adding four aces in a 3–0 week that extended the Eagles’ win streak to a program-record 10 matches. Serrano posted a double-double with 27 assists and 14 digs in a reverse sweep of Howard and totaled 72 assists as Coppin State hit .239 for the week.

Ivanna (CSU, So., OP, Comerio, Puerto Rico) totaled 30 digs over two matches, highlighted by a season-high 18 digs against Coppin State and 12 digs with an ace in a sweep of Delaware State.

Other Top Performers

Miya Benson (SCSU) compiled 44 digs across three matches, highlighted by 19 digs in a five-set loss to Delaware State.

Aziah Buckner (HU) contributed 25 digs and five blocks along with four aces on the weekend, including 15 kills and 17 digs against Morgan State.

Reagan Chisholm (NSU) tallied nine total blocks (1.29 per set), including a season-best five against Coppin State.

Manuela Cripa Nasser (NCCU) averaged 7.80 assists, 2.00 digs, and 1.30 points per set, leading the Eagles’ offense in a 1-2 week.

Kiyah Felder (SCSU) fueled the Bulldogs’ offense this week with 53 kills on .325 hitting.

Gabrielle Gilbert (NSU) totaled 31 kills while hitting .247 and adding 12 digs and five blocks as the Spartans went 1–1 on the week.

Kamren Harper (NCCU) led the Eagles’ attack with 34 kills and 22 digs, highlighted by 18 kills against Gardner-Webb and nine kills, three aces, and three digs in a sweep of UMES.

Rayah Howell (UMES) had a breakout weekend, posting 22 kills and three blocks while hitting .222. She tallied 11 kills in each match as UMES went 1–1 on the weekend.

Jayda Hutchins (UMES) contributed 35 assists, 13 digs, and eight kills across two matches for the Hawks.

Ariana James (SCSU) directed the Bulldogs’ offense with 109 assists over three matches, including a career-high 45 assists in a five-set battle against Delaware State.

Alexys James (HU) produced 20 kills (2.22/set) on .286 hitting with five digs and three blocks for the Bison.

Loren Johnson (NCCU) notched 43 digs and five service aces in three matches for the Eagles.

Mya Karrick (MSU) recorded 15 assists and 14 digs in a loss to Norfolk State and followed with 28 assists, nine digs, and four kills on .500 hitting in a win at Howard.

Jasmine Mataira (NSU) posted 54 assists and 15 digs over for the Spartans, highlighted by 35 assists and six digs against Morgan State.

Valeria Matias (UMES) anchored the Hawks’ defense with 25 digs and six aces, in a five-set win over South Carolina State.

Rya McKinnon (HU)tallied 18-kills and 14-dig double-double against Coppin State.

Mary Nahinu (NSU) anchored the Spartans’ back row with 25 digs and eight assists across two matches.

Hanna Nemeth (MSU) averaged 2.38 kills and 2.13 digs per set, delivering a double-double with 13 kills and 13 digs in a win over Howard.

Leah Reeves (HU) averaged 10.44 assists and 2.56 digs, while posting back-to-back 40+ assist matches against Coppin State and Morgan State.

Allyson Rouse (NCCU) tallied six kills, six blocks, and six digs over three matches, hitting .125 while averaging 0.75 blocks per set.

Aubrey Wilson (MSU) averaged 3.5 blocks per match, totaling seven blocks and 12 kills over a 1-1 week for the Bears.