MEAC Announces Weekly Bowling Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina A&T State graduate student Lauren Tomaszewski was selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Bowler of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Monmouth University freshman Morgan Davis was named the MEAC Rookie of the Week.

Tomaszewski (Gr., O’Fallon, Ill..) helped the Aggies clinched the 2024 MEAC regular season title after going 8-0 at the MEAC #2 meet. As a team, N.C. A&T collected a total pinfall of 8,911. Throughout the eight matches of traditional format, she finished first in the MEAC with a 21.97 average per frame. Tomaszewski tallied a 57.8 strike percentage while averaging 9.22 pins on her first ball and converting 84.8 percent of her makeable spares.

Davis (Fr., North Richland Hills, Texas) helped the Hawks finish fifth at the MEAC #2 hosted by Norfolk State. Monmouth picked up nine wins on the weekend with a total team pinfall of 8,422 pins. The rookie from North Richland Hills, Texas averaged 20.81 pins per frame. She tallied an 88.9 percent sum of fill.

Other Top Performers

Cameren Sullivan (Howard) helped the Bison collect three wins at the MEAC #2 and finish eighth in the regular season standings.

Alyssa Breidegam (Delaware State) helped the Hornets finish as runners up in the MEAC regular season standings going 11-5 in MEAC play. DSU nearly knocked off N.C. A&T, falling by just four points, 959-955.

