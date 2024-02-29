MEAC Announces Weekly Bowling Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina A&T State junior Chloe Newberry was selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Bowler of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Coppin State freshman Victoria Davis was named the MEAC Rookie of the Week.

Newberry (Jr., Lumberton, N.C.) won the individual title while helping the Aggies place third overall as a team at the Stallings Invitational. N.C. A&T finished with a 9-4 record on the weekend claiming wins over nationally ranked opponents #3 Arkansas State, #5 Vanderbilt, #6 Nebraska, #11 Sam Houston State and #14 Maryland Eastern Shore. As a whole, the Aggies tallied a 13,738 total pin fall count with Newberry contributing 1,151 pins to the team count.

Newberry was the highest placing MEAC athlete at the invitational collecting a 21.34 per frame average and a 56.7 strike percentage. She averaged 9.24 pins on her first ball and converted 83.3 percent of her makeable spares.

Davis (Fr., New Milford, Conn.) collected a weekend pinfall of 910 pins and a per game average of 182 per game. She averaged 17.10 pins per frame overall, 18.20 pins per frame in traditional games and 16.36 pins per frame in baker games. Davis produced a sum fill of 73.8% and made 57.9% of her makable spares.

Other Top Performers

Keagan Trexler (UAB) averaged 19.57 pins per frame in baker format matches and 17.65 in traditional games. Her sum fill percentage was 82.3 with a sum of first ball percentage coming in at 68.5%.

Madison Colston (UAB) recorded a 16.86 average per frame overall with a 16.84 average in traditional format and a 16.88 in baker matches. Her sum fill percentage as 73.9 while her sum on first ball percentage came in at 58.2%.

