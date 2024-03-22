MEAC Announces Weekly Bowling Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina A&T State junior Maya Avilez was selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Bowler of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola.

Avilez (Jr., Staten Island, N.Y.) finished seventh individually at the Music City Classic while helping the Aggies place third overall as a team. Avilez was the highest placing MEAC athlete at the classic collecting a 223.40 per game average with her highest score of the five games coming in at 254 total pins.

N.C. A&T finished with a 10-2 record on the weekend claiming wins over nationally ranked opponents #2 Arkansas State (1046-945), #4 Vanderbilt (1066-997), #7 Louisiana Tech (1009-965), #10 Sam Houston State (1234-1216) and #18 McKendree (1055-929). The Aggies tallied a 13,750 total pin fall count while holding opponents to 11,619 pins. Avilez contributed 1,117 pins towards the team’s overall count.

The MEAC Bowling teams will compete in the 2024 Bowling Championship Tournament this weekend, March 22-24, at the Buffaloe Lanes North in Raleigh, N.C. To follow all the bowling action, tune in to meacsports.com and @meacsports on social media.