MEAC Announces Weekly Bowling Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va., — North Carolina A&T State graduate student Katie Robb was selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Bowler of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference office announced today. University of Alabama Birmingham freshman Madison Colston was named the MEAC Rookie of the Week.



Robb (Gr., Swedesboro, N.J.) helped the Aggies go 8-5 on the weekend at the Mount Shootout hosted by Mount St. Mary’s. As a team, N.C. A&T collected a total pinfall of 13,659 and averaged 210.1 pins per game. Robb finished fourth individually to lead the Aggies with a total pin count of 1.123 and a 224.60 average.

In traditional format she finished first in the MEAC this past weekend with a 22.46 average per frame, while she was fourth in baker format with 20.75 average per frame. For the weekend, Robb averaged 21.41 pins per frame, had a 56.9 strike percentage while averaging 9.34 pins on her first ball.

Colston (Fr., Pinellas Park, Fla.) helped the Blazers to a 10th-place team finish at the Flyer Classic hosted by Lewis University in Lockport, Ill. Collectively UAB recorded a total pin fall of 12,702 pins and averaged 184.1 per game. Colston finished 36th individually with a total pin count of 886 and an average of 177.20 per game. On the weekend, she averaged 18.00 pins per frame, had a 37.7 strike percentage while averaging 8.72 pins on first ball.



Other Top Performers

Sydney Allison (Howard) led the Hawks to a 5-8 record as Howard finished 13th in the Mount Shootout. Allison collected an 18.74 average per frame, while averaging a 19.34 sum in Traditional games and 18.40 per frame in Baker style. She collected a total pin count of 967 for a per game average of 193.40.

Madelynn Oliva (Univ. Of Alabama – Birmingham) finished 9th in the individual standings with a 199.0 average per game at the Flyer Classic. Oliva finished with a per frame average of 20.49 pins with a sum of fill percentage at 49.3%. She also averaged 9.04 pins on her first ball while making 83.9% of her makeable spares.

Savannah Burgin (N.C. A&T) helped the Blazers to a 10th-place team finish at the Flyer Classic hosted by Lewis University in Lockport, Ill. She recorded a score of 206 points in the Bison fifth baker game of the weekend.



Victoria Davis (Coppin State) finished 40th overall at the Mount St. Mary’s Shootout with a five-match traditional average of 189.00, including matches of 245 against Kutztown and 221 vs. Lincoln Memorial. She averaged 18.81 pins/frame with an 80.2 overall fill percentage in baker play. In traditional format matches, Davis logged a 42.0 strike percentage and converted on nearly 70% of her spare attempts.

