MEAC Announces Weekly Cross-Country Honors

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State senior Raphael Kitur was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Norfolk State freshman Yvonne Saundi was named Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week.

Kitur (Sr., Eldoret, Kenya) delivered a strong performance at the Virginia Invitational against nationally ranked opponents UNC (7) and UVA (23). Kitur’s time of 24:37.6 is the fastest in MEAC this season and bested the first-place finisher’s time from the 2023 MEAC Cross-Country Championship.

Sandui (Fr., Bungoma County, Kenya) finished with the fastest time of all MEAC runners this week in the women’s 5k event (18:18.90). Saundi helped the Spartans to a third-place finish against nationally ranked opponents UVA (17) and UNC (28) at the Virginia Invitational.

Other Top Performers

Marian Drazan (Delaware State) won the DSU Sting Invitational running a time of 15:03.40 in the men’s 5k, leading Delaware State to a second-place team finish with 57 total points.



Joslyn Crosby (Howard) won gold at the DSU Sting Invitational clocking a time of 18:21.10, helping the Bison to a second-place team finish.





