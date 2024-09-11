MEAC Announces Weekly Cross-Country Honors

NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina Central sophomore Meshack Kuyo was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. North Carolina Central junior Laila Jackson was named the Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week.

Kuyo (Fr., Nairobi, Kenya) won gold in the men’s 5k race at the UNC Wilmington Beach Blast. He finished with a top time of 15:13.9.

Jackson (Jr., Avondale, La.) took home bronze after running a personal best time of 19:31.4 at the UNC Wilmington Beach Blast. Jackson led the Eagles to a second-place team finish with 77 total points.



Other Top Performers

Emmanuel Paddyfote (N.C. Central) placed second in the UNC Wilmington Beach Blast 5k running a 15:24.1 time, as the Eagles recorded two top-three finishes.



Kayla Johnson (N.C. Central) ran a 20:04.5, placing her in the top-10 for the women’s 5k in her collegiate debut.