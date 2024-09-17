MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard quarterback Jaylon Tolbert was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Fellow Bison Noah Miles earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, while Howard tightend Ke’Untae Mosley was named Rookie of the Week. Delaware State Antonio Williams received Offensive Lineman of the Week accolades, and South Carolina State’s Dyson Roberts was named Specialist of the Week.



Tolbert (QB, 6-2, 172, r-Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) completed 23-of-41 passes for 267 yards including four touchdown passes, a career-high, in Howard’s 35-21 win over Morehouse.



Miles (DL, 6-4, 250, Jr., Tampa, Fla.) collected three sacks on the quarterback for a loss of 27 yards while also registering one pass breakup against Morehouse.



Mosley (TE, 6-3, 225, Fr., Laurens, S.C.) caught his first collegiate touchdown on a 33-yard reception, his lone catch of the game in Howard’s win over Morehouse.



Williams (OT, 6-4, 295, Gr., Newark, N.J.) recorded a blocking grade of 90 percent with five pancake blocks as the Hornets accumulated 323 offensive yards against Wagner.



Roberts (P, 5-11, 187, Sr., Sumter, S.C.) amassed 257 yards on six punts (42.8 avg) with one touchback. The senior punter registered two kicks over 50 yards including a long of 72 yards and placed two punts inside the 20.



Other Top Performers



Jayden Sutton (Delaware State) ran nine times for 104 yards while also making one catch for seven yards against Wagner.



Nathan Wilson (Delaware State) recorded four punts totaling 160 yards (40.0 avg) with a long of 51 yards and two kicks inside the 20-yard line.



Bryan Stukes (Morgan State) registered eight tackles, six solo, with one interception in the Bears game against Ohio University.



Shane Messenger (Morgan State) punted five times totaling 207 yards (41.4 avg.) with four punts inside the 20-yardline and a season-long of 56 yards.



AJ Richardson (Norfolk State) collected 12 tackles, two solo, in Norfolk State’s game against Hampton.



Noah Tracey (Norfolk State) collected 277 yards on seven punts with a long of 52 yards for the Spartans.



Malcom Reed (N.C. Central) recorded nine tackles including six solo with one pass break up against UNC Chapel Hill.



Juan Velarde (N.C. Central) registered 329 yards (41.1 avg.) on eight punts with a long of 51 yards and two punts inside the 20 against UNC Chapel Hill.



Eric Phoenix (S.C. State) amassed 206 yards completing 24 of 38 pass attempts while rushing for 63 yards on eight carries for the Bulldogs.



Diego Addison (S.C. State) tallied seven tackles, six solo, with two tackles for a loss of three yards.



