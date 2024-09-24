MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central quarterback Walker Harris was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Norfolk State defensive back Daylan Long earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, while N.C. Central quarterback Javion Martin was named Rookie of the Week. North Carolina Central’s AC McMoore and Juan Velarde received Offensive Lineman and Specialist of the Week honors, respectively.



Harris (QB, 6-1, 195, r-Jr., Wake Forest, N.C.) completed 16-of-23 passes for 272 yards including three touchdown passes and a rushing TD in N.C. Central’s 66-24 win over N.C. A&T State.



Long (DB, 5-11, 190, r-Jr., Cincinatti, Ohio) registered Norfolk State’s first pick-six, interception run back for a touchdown, since the 2019 season. He added four solo tackles and a pass break-up.



Martin (QB, 6-2, 180, Fr., Sumter, S.C.) recorded his first collegiate touchdown pass, a 46-yard completion, in the 66-24 victory over N.C. A&T State.



McMoore (OL, 6-1, 305, So., Rock Hill, S.C.) recorded a 91 percent grade on his assignments with five pancake blocks en route to leading the Eagles to 530 yards of total offense. McMoore anchored the line that contributed to all three N.C. Central quarterbacks recording a touchdown pass.



Velarde (P/K, 5-10, 200, Sr., Anderson, S.C.) recorded three punts for 108 total yards (36.0 avg.) including a long of 42 yards and two kicks inside the 20-yard line.



Other Top Performers

Marqui Adams (Delaware State) accumulated 183 yards with two touchdowns through the air and 121 yards on the ground.

graded out at 90 percent at the offensive guard position with four pancake blocks as the Hornet offense amassed 375 yards of total offense. Eden James (Howard) rushed for 107 yards with a touchdown against Hampton.

collected 10 solo tackles with one pass break-up and a fumble recovery. Jason Collins Jr. (Morgan State) registered 69 yards on eight carries with two rushing touchdowns in the Bears 56-7 win over Virginia-Lynchburg.

had two kick returns for 64 yards, with a 43-yard long. Jalen Daniels (Norfolk State) completed 20-of-29 pass attempts for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

