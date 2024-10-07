MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State quarterback Eric Phoenix was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. S.C. State linebacker Aaron Smith earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, while teammate Nick Brown was named Rookie of the Week. S.C. State’s Nick Taiste and NCCU’s Darryl Taylor received Offensive Lineman and Specialist of the Week honors, respectively.

Phoenix (QB, 6-3, 210, Gr., Savannah, Ga.) completed 17-of-31 passes for 412 yards including three touchdowns in a 22-20 win over Tennessee Tech. He connected with two receivers for over 120 yards each with a long of 70-yards.

Smith (LB, 6-2, 230, Gr., Manning, S.C.) registered 10 tackles with five solo stops and one interception in the Bulldogs’ win over Tennessee Tech.

Brown (TE, 6-2, 218, r-Fr., Kingstree, S.C.) recorded two catches for 89 yards including a 67-yard touchdown against Tennessee Tech.

Taiste (OL, 6-3, 300, Sr., West Columbia, S.C.) recorded an 88-percent grade on his blocking assignments with five pancake blocks en route to leading the Bulldogs to 465 yards of total offense against Tennessee Tech.

Taylor (WR, 5-9, 160, So., Charlotte, N.C.) registered three punt returns for 67 yards including one for a touchdown to help the Eagles to a 45-14 win over Campbell.

Other Top Performers

Andre Crawley (Morgan State) registered six receptions for 113 yards including a 79-yard TD reception from Duce Taylor. Crawley also completed a 21-yard TD pass to Marquez Phillips.

Nana Asante (Morgan State) collected six tackles, four solo, with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The senior also blocked a field goal, his third blocked kick of the season.

Blake Scriber (Morgan State) paved the way for a Bears offensive unit that posted 369 total yards, including 235 yards through the air.

X’Zavion Evans (Norfolk State) ran 22 times for 166 yards against Sacred Heart.

Sage Beuchert-Irvine (Norfolk State) recorded nine tackles, four solo, with one tackle for a loss and one pass breakup against Sacred Heart.

Walker Harris (North Carolina Central) threw for 132 yards, completing 14 of 23 passes for two touchdowns, in the Eagle’s win against Campbell.

Quantez Mansfield (North Carolina Central) registered six tackles with 3.5 tackles for a loss of 13 yards and 2.5 sacks for 11 yards.

Kaleb Robinson (North Carolina Central) amassed 350 yards on six kickoffs (58.3 avg.) with one touchback.

AC McMoore (North Carolina Central) graded out at 88-percent at the offensive lineman position with four pancake blocks as the Eagles amassed 357 yards of total offense.