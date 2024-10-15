MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard quarterback Ja’Shawn Scroggins was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Norfolk State linebacker AJ Richardson earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, while teammate Vinson Berry was named Rookie of the Week. NCCU’s Trevon Humphrey and Kaleb Robison received Offensive Lineman and Specialist of the Week honors, respectively.

Scroggins (QB, 6-3, 205, RSo., Las Vegas, Nev.) completed 17-of-29 passes for 153 yards in the Bison’s 21-14 win over Sacred Heart. He added 85 yards on the ground including the go-ahead rushing touchdown to secure Howard’s victory.

Richardson (LB, 6-1, 245, So., Kings Mountain, N.C.) registered 18 tackles with seven solo stops including 5.5 tackles for a loss of 20 yards. Richardson added 2.0 sacks of 12 yards and one interception of 32 yards in the Spartans game against Towson.

Berry (QB, 6-2, 185, Fr., Atlanta, Ga.) recorded 221 yards completing 16-of-31 passes including a 43-yard touchdown pass in the Spartans’ 28-23 loss to Towson. Berry averaged 13.81 yards per completion.

Humphrey (OL, 6-5, 265, r-So., Greensboro, N.C.) recorded a 96-percent grade on his blocking assignments with one pancake block en route to leading the Eagles to 439 yards of total offense and 326 yards rushing. He didn’t allow a sack or gain a penalty for the Eagles.

Robison (K./P, 6-2, 186, Fr., Middleburg, Fla.) registered 11 kickoffs totaling 679 yards with a 61.7 average with six touchbacks.

Other Top Performers

Ishaun Abdul-Ali (Howard) registered seven tackles including two solo stops, with 1.5 sacks for three yards and one quarterback hurry in the Bison’s home win over Sacred Heart.

Zion Dobson (N.C. Central) collected 98 rushing yards on 12 carries (8.17 avg.) with one touchdown in the Eagles win against Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Walker Harris (N.C. Central) completed 6-of-9 passes for 79 yards and three touchdown passes in the first quarter against Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Matthew Leavelle (N.C. Central) recorded six tackles, one solo, including 3.0 tackles for a loss of 10 total yards, 1.5 sacks for eight yards and one forced fumble.



