MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors
NORFOLK, Va., November 4, 2024 – Howard quarterback Ja’Shawn Scroggins was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Fellow Bison Robert Jones III earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, while Morgan State kicker Sahr Gbundema was named Rookie of the Week. South Carolina State’s Cam Johnson and Kyle Gallegos earned Offensive Lineman and Specialist of the Week honors, respectively.
Scroggins (QB, 6-3, 205, RSo., Las Vegas, Nev.) threw for 304 yards completing 24-of-41 passes with four touchdowns in Howard’s 38-0 victory over Delaware State. Scroggins added 60 yards on eight carries with one rushing TD.
Jones III (DB, 6-1, 188, Sr. Fairwood, Md.) secured two interceptions and two pass breakups in the 38-0 win over Delaware State.
Gbundema (K, 5-11, 180, Fr., Lanham, Md.) recorded his first two collegiate field goals in an overtime win against Norfolk State. He connected on a 35-yard field goal to send the game into overtime with a 47-yard field goal. He also averaged 54.1 yards on seven kickoffs and completed 2-for-3 PATs.
Johnson (OL, 6-4, 300, Sr., Irmo, S.C.) registered a blocking grade of 90 percent with four pancake blocks as the Bulldogs accumulated 469 offensive yards in the 24-21 victory against No. 19/21 North Carolina Central.
Gallegos (PK, 5-9, 150, Fr., Forth Worth, Texas) collected 316 yards on five kickoffs (63.2 avg.) with two touchbacks. He added a 20-yard field goal that gave the Bulldogs the game’s first points in the win over NCCU.
Other Top Performers
- Tahj Smith (Morgan State) came off the bench to throw for 179 yards on 19-of-28 passes including the game-winning touchdown in overtime against Norfolk State.
- Elijah Williams (Morgan State) tallied seven tackles, six solo, including two tackles for a loss of 17 yards in Morgan State’s overtime win over Norfolk State. Williams added one sack that broke the Morgan State program record for career sacks (29) and now ranks 10th in the MEAC records.
- Jalen Daniels (Norfolk State) completed 13-of-18 passes for 180 yards with two touchdowns in the air and added one TD on the ground.
- Amadeu Vital (Norfolk State) collected four solo tackles including three tackles for a loss of 11 yards against Morgan State. He added one sack for six yards and two forced fumbles.
- Eric Phoenix (South Carolina State) completed 26-of-36 passes for 321 yards with two touchdowns in the 24-21 win over No. 19/21 North Carolina Central. He also rushed 14 times for 61 yards and one touchdown.