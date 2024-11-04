MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors

NORFOLK, Va., November 4, 2024 – Howard quarterback Ja’Shawn Scroggins was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Fellow Bison Robert Jones III earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, while Morgan State kicker Sahr Gbundema was named Rookie of the Week. South Carolina State’s Cam Johnson and Kyle Gallegos earned Offensive Lineman and Specialist of the Week honors, respectively.

Scroggins (QB, 6-3, 205, RSo., Las Vegas, Nev.) threw for 304 yards completing 24-of-41 passes with four touchdowns in Howard’s 38-0 victory over Delaware State. Scroggins added 60 yards on eight carries with one rushing TD.

Jones III (DB, 6-1, 188, Sr. Fairwood, Md.) secured two interceptions and two pass breakups in the 38-0 win over Delaware State.

Gbundema (K, 5-11, 180, Fr., Lanham, Md.) recorded his first two collegiate field goals in an overtime win against Norfolk State. He connected on a 35-yard field goal to send the game into overtime with a 47-yard field goal. He also averaged 54.1 yards on seven kickoffs and completed 2-for-3 PATs.

Johnson (OL, 6-4, 300, Sr., Irmo, S.C.) registered a blocking grade of 90 percent with four pancake blocks as the Bulldogs accumulated 469 offensive yards in the 24-21 victory against No. 19/21 North Carolina Central.

Gallegos (PK, 5-9, 150, Fr., Forth Worth, Texas) collected 316 yards on five kickoffs (63.2 avg.) with two touchbacks. He added a 20-yard field goal that gave the Bulldogs the game’s first points in the win over NCCU.

