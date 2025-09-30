MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central quarterback Walker Harris has been named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced today. Norfolk State’s Corey Chapman earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, while Morgan State’s Raymond Moore III was selected as Rookie of the Week. NCCU’s Ja’Quan Sprinkle picked up Offensive Lineman of the Week accolades, and Morgan State’s Jadon Carter was recognized as Specialist of the Week.

Harris (NCCU, QB, r-Sr., 6-1, 195, Wake Forest, N.C.) completed 21-of-34 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 50-42 victory over East Texas A&M. He also rushed five times for 45 yards and a score, finishing with 333 total yards of offense.

Chapman (NSU, DB, r-Sr., 5-11, 180, Chesapeake, Va.) tallied nine tackles (six solo) and an interception in the Spartans’ narrow three-point loss to Wagner.

Moore III (MSU, QB, Fr., 6-4, 180, Baltimore, Md.) was instrumental in the Bears’ 24-17 win over Miles College, recording 146 yards of total offense. He rushed for 83 yards and threw for 63 yards (8-of-21), accounting for two touchdowns.

Sprinkle (NCCU, OL, r-So., 6-3, 295, Orangeburg, S.C.) anchored an offensive line that did not surrender a sack in the road win at East Texas A&M. He graded out at 93 percent on blocking assignments as the Eagles racked up 457 total yards.

Carter (MSU, DB, Sr., 5-11, 190, Bryans Road, Md.) sealed Morgan State’s victory with a 94-yard return of a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the closing minutes against Miles College.

Other Top Performers

· Vincent Byrd Jr. (Norfolk State) graded at 86 percent on blocking assignments, helping the Spartans post 288 yards of offense against Wagner.

· Ayden Davis (N.C. Central) recorded six tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss (21 yards) and two pass breakups in the Eagles’ win over East Texas A&M.

· Erick Hunter (Morgan State) accounted for six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass breakup in the win over Miles College.

· Noah Miles (Howard) tallied four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry versus Richmond.

· Anthony Regan Jr. (Howard) posted a career-high 129 rushing yards on 20 carries with a touchdown.

· Kaleb Robinson (N.C. Central) finished perfect on the night, hitting 2-for-2 field goals and 6-for-6 PATs against East Texas A&M.

· Donquarius Parker (N.C. Central) accounted for six tackles (two solo), one sack and one forced fumble.

· Noah Tracey (Norfolk State) punted eight times for 314 yards (39.2 avg.), with a long of 53 yards, three punts inside the 20 and two touchbacks.