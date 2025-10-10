MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State’s wide receiver Darius Thompson has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced today. Morgan State’s Erick Hunter earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, while Morgan State’s Justin Perry was selected as Rookie of the Week. S.C. State’s Roger Smith received Offensive Lineman of the Week accolades, and Morgan State’s Rasheen Duncan was recognized as Specialist of the Week.



Thompson (WR, r-Jr., 6-2, 190, Plainfield, N.J.) recorded two receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 49–6 Homecoming win over Savannah State. He averaged 42.0 yards per catch, with a long of 62 yards.



Hunter (LB, r-Sr., 6-4, 220, Capitol Heights, Md.) led the Bears’ defense with a game-high 11 solo tackles, including one for a loss, against Georgetown. This marked his second 11-tackle performance of the season, following a similar outing against South Alabama.



Perry (WR, Fr., 6-0, 185, Amelia, Va.) caught five passes for 127 yards and one touchdown in Morgan State’s narrow 24–21 loss to Georgetown, averaging more than 25 yards per reception.



Smith (OL, Sr., 6-4, 305, Maple Heights, Ohio) anchored the Bulldogs’ offensive line, grading out at 91 percent with eight pancake blocks and allowing no sacks. His performance helped S.C. State total 416 yards of offense in the win over Savannah State.



Duncan (DL, Fr., 6-3, 295, Millersville, Md.) blocked two field goal attempts in Morgan State’s matchup against Georgetown, first denying a 39-yard attempt before halftime and later blocking a 44-yard try to prevent a potential game-tying score. His two blocked kicks tie him for first place in FCS for the season.



Other Top Performers:

· Charles Arnold Jr. (S.C. State) returned an interception 91 yards for a touchdown against Savannah State.

· Otto Kuhns (Norfolk State) completed 15 of 25 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns against Hampton.

· Daylan Long (Norfolk State) registered nine tackles (three solo), one interception, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hurry against Hampton.

· Marco Peery (Norfolk State) converted two field goals (28 and 29 yards) and went a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points in the loss to Hampton.