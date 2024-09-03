MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central running back J’Mari Taylor was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Fellow Eagle, Kole Jones, earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, while South Caorlina State’s Kyle Gallegos was named the Rookie of the Week. Delaware State’s Isaiah Cook and Morgan State’s Beckett Leary received Offensive Lineman of the Week and Specialist of the Week accolades, respectively.



Taylor (RB, 5-11, 200, r-Jr., Charlotte, N.C.) amassed 128 rushing yards and was responsible for three total touchdowns in N.C. Central’s 31-24 win over Alabama State. He also recorded two catches for 18 yards with one more touchdown. The 128-yard rushing performance was Taylor’s first 100+ yard game in his career.



Jones (DB, 5-10, 195, Sr., Chesapeake, Va.) picked off a pass and returned it for a 31-yard score in the second quarter of the Eagles’s win over Alabama State in the Orange Blossom Classic. He also collected six solo tackles and registered a 1.5 tackles for loss in N.C. Central’s season opener.



Gallegos (PK, 5-9, 150, r-Fr., Forth Worth, Texas) recorded two field goals, 35- and 37-yards, in the Bulldogs game at Florida A&M. He also registered 238 yards on four kickoffs with one touchback and a 59.5 yard average.



Cook (OL, 6-3, 300, r-Jr., Willingboro, N.J.) recorded a blocking grade of 90 percent with three pancake blocks and five sacks yielded, playing at the guard position as the Hornets accumulated 295 offensive yards against Sacred Heart. His efforts contributed to 17 points in Delaware State’s victory.



Leary (K, 6-3, 210, Sr., Fulton, Md.) helped the Bears pick up a 30-28 victory against the Hampton Pirates. The kicker connected on a 23-yard field goal while going 3-of-4 on point after attempts. Leary also amassed 371 yards on six kickoffs with two touchbacks and a 61.8 yard average.



Other Top Performers

ran for 86 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown in Delaware State’s win over Sacred Heart. Wayne Favors (Delaware State) recorded six tackles, two solo, with one interception against the Pioneers of Sacred Heart.

went 1-of-2 on field goal attempts while registering 222 yards on five punts and 233 yards on three kickoffs. Kenny Gallop Jr. (Howard) recorded 14 tackles, eight solo, against Rutgers.

ran for 68 yards on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns in the Bears season opening win at Hampton. Terron Mallory (Norfolk State) registered four tackles, three solo, with two interceptions on back-to-back plays against East Carolina.

collected 112 yards on two kickoffs averaging 56.0 yards while adding a 39 yard field goal, the only score for the Spartans against East Carolina. Diego Anderson (S.C. State) recorded six tackles, four solo, with two pass break-ups and a 14-yard forced fumble in the Bulldogs game against Florida A&M.

amassed 266 yards on six punts averaging 44.3 yards per kick with a long of 58 yards.