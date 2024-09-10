MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard running back Jarett Hunter and Norfolk State quarterback Jalen Daniels were named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Co-Offensive Players of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Fellow Bison Terrance Hollon earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, while South Carolina State’s Kyle Gallegos was named Rookie of the Week. Bulldog teammate Nick Taiste received Offensive Lineman of the Week accolades, and Howard’s Dylan West was named Specialist of the Week.



Hunter (RB, 5-11, 200, r-Jr., Charlotte, N.C.) amassed 126 rushing yards and was responsible for three touchdowns, a career-high, in Howard’s 32-31 win over Mercyhurst. He also recorded one catch for 10 yards. The 126-yard rushing performance was Hunterr’s fifth 100+ yard game in his career.



Daniels (QB, 6-5, 220, So., Mesa, Ariz.) registered 231 of total offense in the Spartans 28-23 win over Virginia State. He connected on 14 of 21 passes for 210 yards and two passing touchdowns, and he also ran for 31 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown.



Hollon (LB, 6-1, 220, Sr., Celveland, Ohio) collected eight tackles, seven solo, in the Bison’s win against Mercyhurst. The senior also recorded two forced fumbles with one fumble recovery.



Gallegos (PK, 5-9, 150, r-Fr., Forth Worth, Texas) recorded one field goal in the Bulldogs win against The Citadel Bulldogs. He also registered 310 yards on five kickoffs with three touchbacks and a 62 yard average.



Taiste (OL, 6-3, 300, Sr., Willingboro, N.J.) recorded a blocking grade of 92 percent with four pancake blocks, playing at the offensive lineman position as the Bulldogs accumulated 421 offensive yards against The Citadel. His efforts contributed to 23 points in South Carolina State’s victory.



West (K, 5-10, 210, Sr., Akron, Ohio) helped the Bison pick up a thrilling 32-31 victory against Mercyhurst. The senior kicker scored the game-winning field goal from 37-yards out as time expired to secure the Bison victory. West also amassed 291 yards on five kickoffs with one touchback and a 58.2 yard average.



Other Top Performers

Elijah Williams (Morgan State) registered eight tackles, five solo, with two sacks for 12 yards in the Bears game against Towson.

registered eight tackles, five solo, with two sacks for 12 yards in the Bears game against Towson. AJ Richardson (Norfolk State) collected 10 tackles with one half tackle for a loss of one yard in the win over Virginia State.

collected 10 tackles with one half tackle for a loss of one yard in the win over Virginia State. Noah Tracey (Norfolk State) collected 76 yards on two punts with a long of 39 yards in the Spartans win against Virginia State.

collected 76 yards on two punts with a long of 39 yards in the Spartans win against Virginia State. Joaquin Davis (N.C. Central) amassed 101 yards on four recpetions with one touchdown against Elon.

amassed 101 yards on four recpetions with one touchdown against Elon. Juan Velarde (N.C. Central) registered 216 yards (43.2 avg.) on five punts with a long of 48 yards and one touchback against Elon.

registered 216 yards (43.2 avg.) on five punts with a long of 48 yards and one touchback against Elon. Deondra Duehart (S.C. State) recorded 128 rushing yards on 18 carries in the Bulldogs win over The Citadel.