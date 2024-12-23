MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors
NORFOLK, Va. – Delaware State senior Robert Smith was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Howard’s guard Blake Harper was named Rookie of the Week, while Norfolk State guard Brian Moore Jr. earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.
Smith (G, 6-1, 185, Sr., Philadelphia, Pa.) averaged 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in a 2-0 week for Delaware State at the CP3 Classic. He collected 16 points in the win against Grambling with five rebounds, four assists and one block. In the Hornet win over Alabama State, Smith added 26 points with four rebounds and two assists. Smith shot 53.8 percent from three-point range (7-of-13) and went 5-of-6 at the free throw line (83.3 percent).
Harper (G, 6-5, Fr., Washington, D.C.) registered 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and one steal against Drexel.
Moore Jr. (G, 6-2, 185, Gr., Harlem, N.Y.) averaged 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals in a 2-0 week for the Spartans. He recorded 15 points and seven rebounds in the win over Alabama State with two assists and three steals. Moore followed with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds in the victory against Grambling at the CP3 Classic.
Other Top Performers
- Toby Nnadozie (CSU) led the Eagles with 20 points four rebounds, three steals and one assist in Coppin State’s victory over Navy.
- Julius Ellerbe III (CSU) tallied 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in Coppin State’s victory over Navy.
- Muneer Newton (DSU) collected 18 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and five blocks in a 2-0 week for Delaware State.
- Marcus Dockery (HU) registered 14 points in the loss to Drexel with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
- Keishon Porter (NCCU) tallied 35 points, 14 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in a 1-1 week for the Eagles.