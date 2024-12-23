MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Delaware State senior Robert Smith was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Howard’s guard Blake Harper was named Rookie of the Week, while Norfolk State guard Brian Moore Jr. earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

Smith (G, 6-1, 185, Sr., Philadelphia, Pa.) averaged 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in a 2-0 week for Delaware State at the CP3 Classic. He collected 16 points in the win against Grambling with five rebounds, four assists and one block. In the Hornet win over Alabama State, Smith added 26 points with four rebounds and two assists. Smith shot 53.8 percent from three-point range (7-of-13) and went 5-of-6 at the free throw line (83.3 percent).

Harper (G, 6-5, Fr., Washington, D.C.) registered 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and one steal against Drexel.

Moore Jr. (G, 6-2, 185, Gr., Harlem, N.Y.) averaged 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals in a 2-0 week for the Spartans. He recorded 15 points and seven rebounds in the win over Alabama State with two assists and three steals. Moore followed with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds in the victory against Grambling at the CP3 Classic.

