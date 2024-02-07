MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola
NORFOLK, Va., February 7, 2024– Morgan State forward Will Thomas was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Coppin State guard Ryan Archey was named Rookie of the Week, while MSU forward Allen Udemadu earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.
Thomas (F, 6-6, 200, Jr., Baltimore, Md.) scored a game-high 28 points to secure a 72-70 win over South Carolina State. He connected on 9-of-9 attempts from the charity stripe, with five rebounds, two blocked shots and one assist in 32 minutes of play. Thomas also led the Bears to a 79-72 overtime win over North Carolina Central, falling one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 23 points, nine boards, two assists and two blocks.
Archey (G, 6-0, 170, Fr., Clinton, Md.) scored 19 points with four rebounds, hitting 4-of-4 from the free-throw line against North Carolina Central. He also tallied 17 points, and season highs in assists (3) and steals (3) against South Carolina State.
Udemadu (F, 6-10, 235, Jr., Lagos, Nigeria) averaged 9.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in a pair of wins for the Bears last week. Against North Carolina Central, Udemadu hauled down a game-high 14 boards, along with two blocks, in an overtime victory. Offensively, he added 19 total points and one assist in two games last week.
Other Top Performers
- Bryce Harris (Howard) recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds in a non-conference game against Hampton.
- Keishon Porter (North Carolina Central) posted back-to-back 17-point scoring performances in games against Coppin State and Morgan State. He also collected eight rebounds one assist, two blocks and three steals for the week.
- Michael Teal (S.C. State) scored 15 points against Morgan State and 14 points against Coppin State as the Bulldogs split the week finishing 1-1 in conference play. He added eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in the matchups.
- Kuluel Mading (Norfolk State) totaled 11 rebounds and six blocks in two games for the Spartans.
- Jamarii Thomas (Norfolk State) averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals for Norfolk State including a 25-poiont performance in the win over Delaware State.
- Troy Hupstead (Maryland Eastern Shore) recorded his fifth double-double of the season with an 18-point, 15-rebound performance in the upset win over Norfolk State.
- Devon Ellis (Maryland Eastern Shore) led the Hawks with 20 points with four rebounds and one assist in the upset 69-60 victory over Norfolk State.