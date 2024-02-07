MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va., February 7, 2024– Morgan State forward Will Thomas was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Coppin State guard Ryan Archey was named Rookie of the Week, while MSU forward Allen Udemadu earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.



Thomas (F, 6-6, 200, Jr., Baltimore, Md.) scored a game-high 28 points to secure a 72-70 win over South Carolina State. He connected on 9-of-9 attempts from the charity stripe, with five rebounds, two blocked shots and one assist in 32 minutes of play. Thomas also led the Bears to a 79-72 overtime win over North Carolina Central, falling one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 23 points, nine boards, two assists and two blocks.



Archey (G, 6-0, 170, Fr., Clinton, Md.) scored 19 points with four rebounds, hitting 4-of-4 from the free-throw line against North Carolina Central. He also tallied 17 points, and season highs in assists (3) and steals (3) against South Carolina State.



Udemadu (F, 6-10, 235, Jr., Lagos, Nigeria) averaged 9.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in a pair of wins for the Bears last week. Against North Carolina Central, Udemadu hauled down a game-high 14 boards, along with two blocks, in an overtime victory. Offensively, he added 19 total points and one assist in two games last week.



Other Top Performers

Bryce Harris (Howard) recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds in a non-conference game against Hampton.

recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds in a non-conference game against Hampton. Keishon Porter (North Carolina Central) posted back-to-back 17-point scoring performances in games against Coppin State and Morgan State. He also collected eight rebounds one assist, two blocks and three steals for the week.

posted back-to-back 17-point scoring performances in games against Coppin State and Morgan State. He also collected eight rebounds one assist, two blocks and three steals for the week. Michael Teal (S.C. State) scored 15 points against Morgan State and 14 points against Coppin State as the Bulldogs split the week finishing 1-1 in conference play. He added eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in the matchups.

scored 15 points against Morgan State and 14 points against Coppin State as the Bulldogs split the week finishing 1-1 in conference play. He added eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in the matchups. Kuluel Mading (Norfolk State) totaled 11 rebounds and six blocks in two games for the Spartans.

totaled 11 rebounds and six blocks in two games for the Spartans. Jamarii Thomas (Norfolk State) averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals for Norfolk State including a 25-poiont performance in the win over Delaware State.

averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals for Norfolk State including a 25-poiont performance in the win over Delaware State. Troy Hupstead (Maryland Eastern Shore) recorded his fifth double-double of the season with an 18-point, 15-rebound performance in the upset win over Norfolk State.

recorded his fifth double-double of the season with an 18-point, 15-rebound performance in the upset win over Norfolk State. Devon Ellis (Maryland Eastern Shore) led the Hawks with 20 points with four rebounds and one assist in the upset 69-60 victory over Norfolk State.