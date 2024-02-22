MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State’s Jamarii Thomas was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Delaware State guard Deywilk Tavarez was named Rookie of the Week, while DSU teammate forward Alston Andrews earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

Thomas (G, 6-0, 185, Jr., Greensboro, N.C.) tallied 46 points and 10 rebounds in a pair of victories last week against South Carolina State and North Carolina Central. Against SCSU, Thomas scored 18 points, hitting 7-7 from the free throw line, with four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. He followed that performance with a 28-point outing, with six boards, five assists, and three steals in 39 minutes of play.

Tavarez (G, 6-2, Fr., Pennsauken, NJ) averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.0 steals against Coppin State and Morgan State. Against CSU, he finished with 22 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and one steal, shooting perfectly from the charity stripe (7-7). Tavarez recorded 21 points, grabbed two boards, dished out three assists, and registered one steal in the win over Morgan State. For the week, the freshman shot 60 percent from the field (14-23) and 60 percent from long range (6-10) and was unblemished from the charity stripe.

Andrews (F, 6-10, Sr., Detroit, MI) hauled down 11 boards and recorded four steals in a win over Morgan State. In two victories for the Hornets, Andrews totaled 13 rebounds and five steals. Offensively, he added 15 points and dished out three assists.

Other Top Performers