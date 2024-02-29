MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central’s Po’Boigh King was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Norfolk State forward Chris Fields Jr. was named Rookie of the Week, while Howard guard Bryce Harris earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

King (G, 6-4, 195, So., Roanoke Rapids, N.C.) scored a career-high 34 points in a 93-81 win over Delaware State. He shot 50-percent from the field and connected on 5-of-9 3-pointers and 11-of-12 free-throws in the win. He added eight rebounds, one assist and one steal. He also registered 16 points, seven boards, one assist and one block against Maryland Eastern Shore. For the week, King tallied 50 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.

Fields, Jr. (F, 6-0, 240, Fr., Petersburg, Va.) registered 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in victories over Coppin State and Morgan State. He recorded 13 points, knocking down 5-8 from the field, in 15 minutes against CSU.

Harris (G, 6-4, 220, Jr., Brentwood, N.Y) hauled in back-to-back double digit rebounding performances with 12 boards against Morgan State and followed with 16 rebounds in a win over Coppin State. He also tallied three steals and one block for the week. Offensively, he added 32 total points and six assists while averaging 32.5 minutes of play.

Other Top Performers