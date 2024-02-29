MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola
NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central’s Po’Boigh King was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Norfolk State forward Chris Fields Jr. was named Rookie of the Week, while Howard guard Bryce Harris earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.
King (G, 6-4, 195, So., Roanoke Rapids, N.C.) scored a career-high 34 points in a 93-81 win over Delaware State. He shot 50-percent from the field and connected on 5-of-9 3-pointers and 11-of-12 free-throws in the win. He added eight rebounds, one assist and one steal. He also registered 16 points, seven boards, one assist and one block against Maryland Eastern Shore. For the week, King tallied 50 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.
Fields, Jr. (F, 6-0, 240, Fr., Petersburg, Va.) registered 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in victories over Coppin State and Morgan State. He recorded 13 points, knocking down 5-8 from the field, in 15 minutes against CSU.
Harris (G, 6-4, 220, Jr., Brentwood, N.Y) hauled in back-to-back double digit rebounding performances with 12 boards against Morgan State and followed with 16 rebounds in a win over Coppin State. He also tallied three steals and one block for the week. Offensively, he added 32 total points and six assists while averaging 32.5 minutes of play.
Other Top Performers
- Ryan Archey (Coppin State) registered 16 points, four rebounds, nine assists and one steal in two games last week.
- Justin Winston (Coppin State) tallied 25 points, four rebounds, and two assists against Howard
- Seth Towns (Howard) scored 18 points, on 4-of-8 shooting from long range in a win over Coppin State.
- Jamarii Thomas (Norfolk State) registered 20 points, five boards, four assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes of play against Morgan State.
- Emmanuel Izumabor (North Carolina Central) recorded 12 points, 19 rebounds, one assist, seven blocks, and four steals in wins over Maryland Eastern Shore and Delaware State.
- Mitchell Taylor (South Carolina State) scored 12 points, with five rebounds, and one assist in a win over Maryland Eastern Shore.