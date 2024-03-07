MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central’s Fred Cleveland, Jr., was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Delaware State guard Deywilk Tavarez was named Rookie of the Week, while Howard guard Bryce Harris earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

Cleveland, Jr. (G, 5-9, 165, Sr., Chicago, Ill.) averaged 20.0 points, 10.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in a 1-1 week for the Eagles. He registered a double-double of 13 points and an N.C. Central DI school record 15 assists in the win over Coppin State, while shooting 43.3 percent from the field, 46.2 percent from three-point range and 72.7 percent from the charity stripe in the game. Cleveland registered 40 points, 21 assists, nine rebounds and five steals fpr the week.

Tavarez (G, 6-2, 185, Fr., Pennsauken, N.J.) registered a career-high 31 points and 10 assists in the Hornet’s 85-71 win over the Spartans while also adding four rebounds and five steals. Tavarez shot 73 percent (8-of-13) from the field, 83 percent (5-of-6) from three-point range and 76.9 percent (10-of-13) from the free throw line against Norfolk State. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds as Delaware State split on the week.

Harris (G, 6-4, 220, Jr., Brentwood, N.Y) totaled 39 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and three steals in a 2-0 week for the Bison. In the win against UMES, Harris posted a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double with two blocks, two assists, and one steal while shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free throw line. He followed with a 23-point performance against the Hornets, adding eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block.

Other Top Performers