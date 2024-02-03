MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va.,– North Carolina Central’s guard Ja’Darius Harris was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Norfolk State forward Chris Fields Jr. was named Rookie of the Week, while Howard guard Bryce Harris earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.



Harris (G, 6-2, 175, Sr., Trenton, Tenn.) led North Carolina Central to a pair of wins last week with conference victories over Maryland Eastern Shore and Delaware State. He recorded 21 points, with eight rebounds and two steals, knocking down 13-14 from the charity stripe against UMES. He tallied a second 21-point outing against DSU, securing the win by scoring the final three field goals to hold off the Hornets in the last two minutes of regulation. Harris averaged 21 points, 4.5 boards, and 1.5 steals in two games.



Fields Jr. (F, 6-7, 240, Fr, Petersburg, Va.) connected on 6-8 from the field en route to a 19-point finish against Coppin State. He grabbed five boards and dished out two assists in 23 minutes of play. He also scored seven points, with two rebounds, one assist, and three steals in the victory over MSU.



Harris (G, 6-4, 220, Jr., Brentwood, N.Y.) pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds, blocked on shot, and registered two steals against Coppin State. He averaged a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds in a two-game span last week.



Other Top Performers

Tyrel Bladen (Norfolk State) averaged 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals to lead the Spartans to victories over Coppin State and Morgan State.

averaged 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals to lead the Spartans to victories over Coppin State and Morgan State. Po’Boigh King (North Carolina Central) tallied 34 total points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in two wins last week.

tallied 34 total points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in two wins last week. Wynston Tabbs (Morgan State) scored 20 points, with five rebounds, and three assists to lead the Bears to an 85-79 win over Howard.