MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State guard Brian Moore Jr. was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Howard’s guard Blake Harper was named Rookie of the Week, while Coppin State’s guard Derrius Ward earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

Moore Jr. (G, 6-2, 185, Gr., Harlem, N.Y.) helped the Spartans to a 3-0 week, totaling 61 points (20.3 avg.), 10 assists (3.33 avg.) and eight steals (2.67 avg.). He shot 77.8 percent from the field (21-of-27) and was a perfect 6-of-6 on shots from 3-point range and from the charity stripe (13-of-13).

Harper (G, 6-5, Fr., Washington, D.C.) averaged 11.5 points, 3.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds for the Bison. He led Howard with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in his collegiate debut against No. 1 Kansas. Harper added seven points and eight rebounds against Missouri. He also recorded four assists and one steal.

Ward (G, 6-6, 205, RSr., Philadelphia, Pa.) averaged 15.3 points and 5.0 rebounds for Coppin State. He opened the season with a 19-point, five rebound and three steal performance at Wake Forest. Ward closed the week with 18 points and six rebounds against Rider.

