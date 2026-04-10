MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Honors

NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina Central freshman Aaron Alukunyang was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, while Morgan State freshman Jeryco Sheppard earned Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.



Alukunyang (Fr., Iten, Kenya) won the 5,000 meters at the VertKlasse Invitational in 14:27.62, finishing nearly 12 seconds ahead of the field to claim the top spot in the MEAC, while also placing seventh in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3:54.25.



Sheppard (Fr., Dundalk, Md.) cleared 4.60 meters in the pole vault to claim the top spot in the MEAC and claimed silver in the high jump at the George Mason Dalton Ebanks Invitational with a leap of 2.00 meters.



Other Top Performers

Tinashe Bure (SCSU) clocked a 3:48.96 in the 1,500 meters at the Embry-Riddle Classic.

clocked a 3:48.96 in the 1,500 meters at the Embry-Riddle Classic. Rodney Dewitt (SCSU) recorded a personal-best 15.08 meters in the triple jump, ranking second in the MEAC this season.

recorded a personal-best 15.08 meters in the triple jump, ranking second in the MEAC this season. Alexander Dobson-Honablue (CSU) won the triple jump at the Dalton Ebanks Invitational with a mark of 14.80 meters.

won the triple jump at the Dalton Ebanks Invitational with a mark of 14.80 meters. Marian Drazan (DSU) ran 14:30.23 in the 5,000 meters at the Princeton Sam Howell Meet, setting a new Delaware State school record.

ran 14:30.23 in the 5,000 meters at the Princeton Sam Howell Meet, setting a new Delaware State school record. Malcolm Forbes (NCCU) placed third in the triple jump at the VertKlasse Invitational with a leap of 14.54 meters.

placed third in the triple jump at the VertKlasse Invitational with a leap of 14.54 meters. Timothy Frederick (CSU) helped Coppin State win both the 4x100m relay (39.76) and 4x400m relay (3:12.50) while also running 21.38 seconds in the 200 meters.

helped Coppin State win both the 4x100m relay (39.76) and 4x400m relay (3:12.50) while also running 21.38 seconds in the 200 meters. Andie Kollie (UMES) set a new school record in the 100 meters with a time of 10.39 seconds, finishing second at the Norfolk State Invitational.

set a new school record in the 100 meters with a time of 10.39 seconds, finishing second at the Norfolk State Invitational. Ja’Mari Manson (DSU) placed second in the high jump at the Princeton Sam Howell Meet, clearing 2.05 meters.

placed second in the high jump at the Princeton Sam Howell Meet, clearing 2.05 meters. Caleb Mincey (MSU) won the 800 meters at the Dalton Ebanks Invitational with a school-record and personal-best time of 1:48.31.

won the 800 meters at the Dalton Ebanks Invitational with a school-record and personal-best time of 1:48.31. Kristopher Stephens (NSU) claimed gold in the triple jump with a leap of 14.73 meters and finished second in the high jump at 2.00 meters at the NSU Invitational.

claimed gold in the triple jump with a leap of 14.73 meters and finished second in the high jump at 2.00 meters at the NSU Invitational. Kendrick Winfield (NSU) won the 400 meters in 46.59 seconds at the NSU Invitational.