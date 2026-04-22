MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Honors

NORFOLK, Va. — Coppin State senior Solomon Hammond was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, while Delaware State senior Christopher Johnson earned Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.



Hammond (Sr., Ghana) won the 100 meters at the Morgan State Legacy with a MEAC-best time of 10.13, ranking 34th nationally, while leading the 4×100 relay to a first-place finish in 40.28 and placing second in the 200 meters in 20.87, which ranks second in the MEAC this season.



Johnson (Sr., Willingboro, NJ.) placed first in the shot put with a mark of 17.42 meters, ranking first in the MEAC and setting a new Delaware State school record.



Other Top Performers

Aaron Alukunyang (NCCU) won the 1,500 meters at the Aggie Invitational with a personal-best time of 3:50.45.

won the 1,500 meters at the Aggie Invitational with a personal-best time of 3:50.45. Tinashe Bure (SCSU) placed first in the 800 meters with a time of 1:49.97.

placed first in the 800 meters with a time of 1:49.97. Robert Carter (SCSU) placed first in the javelin with a throw of 60.33 meters and the shot put with a mark of 16.59 meters at the Sharonda Coleman Invitational.

placed first in the javelin with a throw of 60.33 meters and the shot put with a mark of 16.59 meters at the Sharonda Coleman Invitational. Ian Cain (DSU) claimed gold in the 800 meters with a time of 1:50.35, ranking second in Delaware State history and third in the MEAC.

claimed gold in the 800 meters with a time of 1:50.35, ranking second in Delaware State history and third in the MEAC. Elijah Grant (HOW ) took sixth in the 400 meters at the Tom Jones Memorial with a MEAC-leading time of 46.33.

) took sixth in the 400 meters at the Tom Jones Memorial with a MEAC-leading time of 46.33. Chege Kaba (MSU) placed second in the 400-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 53.39.

placed second in the 400-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 53.39. Demond Smith (MSU) claimed gold in the hammer throw with a personal-best mark of 49.02 meters.

claimed gold in the hammer throw with a personal-best mark of 49.02 meters. Kristopher Stephens (NSU) placed seventh in the high jump with a clearance of 1.99 meters and fourth in the long jump with a mark of 7.38 meters at the Aggie Invite.

placed seventh in the high jump with a clearance of 1.99 meters and fourth in the long jump with a mark of 7.38 meters at the Aggie Invite. Sean Williams (CSU) won the high jump at the Morgan State Legacy with a personal-best clearance of 2.05 meters.

won the high jump at the Morgan State Legacy with a personal-best clearance of 2.05 meters. Kendrick Winfield (NSU) placed ninth in the 200 meters in 21.26.

placed ninth in the 200 meters in 21.26. Soloman Young (HOW) placed fifth in the discus at the Morgan State Legacy with a throw of 44.39 meters, ranking fourth in the MEAC.