MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Honors

NORFOLK, Va. — Howard sophomore Elijah Grant was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, while Coppin State freshman Elijah Williams earned Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.



Grant (So., Fort Mill, S.C.) placed third in the 400m at the USF Alumni Invite, running a MEAC-best 46.45, which ranks seventh nationally.



Williams (Fr., Smyrna, Del.) won the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.46, marking the third-fastest time in Coppin State history, and also captured the high jump title with a clearance of 2.00m, the fourth-best mark in program history at the Fred Hardy Invitational.



Other Top Performers

Drew Dillard (HOW) placed fourth in the high jump at the USF Alumni Invite with a leap of 2.05m.

placed fourth in the high jump at the USF Alumni Invite with a leap of 2.05m. Destiny Emuze (UMES) placed sixth in the 800m with a time of 1:52.85 at the Hampton Inn River City Relays.

placed sixth in the 800m with a time of 1:52.85 at the Hampton Inn River City Relays. Jemmel Green (NSU) placed eighth in the 1500m with a time of 3:57.74 at the USF Alumni Invitational.

placed eighth in the 1500m with a time of 3:57.74 at the USF Alumni Invitational. Jonylson Prucien (UMES) recorded a seventh-place finish in the long jump with an outdoor personal-best mark of 6.70m.

recorded a seventh-place finish in the long jump with an outdoor personal-best mark of 6.70m. Doyin Smith (MSU) claimed silver in the 400m with a time of 47.40 and anchored the winning 4x200m relay to a 1:25.08 finish at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational.

claimed silver in the 400m with a time of 47.40 and anchored the winning 4x200m relay to a 1:25.08 finish at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational. Atrell Williams (NSU) finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 16.10m at the USF Alumni Invite.