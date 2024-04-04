MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Tennis Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina Central junior Hugo Hidalgo Vega was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Norfolk State freshman Deniz Okyay was named Men’s Rookie of the Week.

Hidalgo Vega (Sr., Madrid, Spain) won his eighth straight match all at No. 1 singles. He was the only player on his team to collect a singles victory against Davidson College. Hidalgo Vega matched up against Juan Parez for a two-set win (6-2,6-3) counting for a point for North Carolina Central. He leads the MEAC in singles with a record of 11-3 thus far.

Okyay (Fr., Ankara, Turkey) helped Norfolk defeat Hampton with victory at No. 3 singles. He won in three sets against Hampton’s Donte Armbrister, to mark his fifth straight singles win.

Other Top Performers

Fred McRae (Norfolk State): won his singles match in a victory against Hampton for his 8th straight win at No. 4 singles.

Mikeal Carpenter (Morgan State): grabbed a pir of wins at No.1 singles and No. 1 doubles against Hartford CC. He posted a two-set win at No. 1 singles against Lucas Fox (6-4,6-1).

Tezas Parmr (Morgan State): Added a point in for the Bears win, defeating Martin Puetate at No. 5 singles.

