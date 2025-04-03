MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Track & Field Honors

NORFOLK, Va. — Coppin State senior Carl Drakes was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week. Delaware State freshman Ja’mari Manson was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Drakes (Sr., Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia) delivered an impressive performance at the Raleigh Relays, finishing fifth in the 100m dash with a time of 10.49, third in the 200m dash with a time of 20.73, which ranks first in the MEAC and 15th in the NCAA. Drakes helped his team take second in both the 4×100 and 4×400 relays with times of 39.82 and 3:07.32 respectively. Drakes’ 200m time ranks third in CSU history, while his relay performances rank among the top in school history.

Manson (Fr., Bloomfield, Conn.) cleared a height of 2.05m to win the high jump at the Towson Invitational, setting a Delaware State school record and ranking in the NCAA East Regional Top 25.

Other Top Performers