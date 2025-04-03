MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Track & Field Honors
NORFOLK, Va. — Coppin State senior Carl Drakes was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week. Delaware State freshman Ja’mari Manson was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Drakes (Sr., Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia) delivered an impressive performance at the Raleigh Relays, finishing fifth in the 100m dash with a time of 10.49, third in the 200m dash with a time of 20.73, which ranks first in the MEAC and 15th in the NCAA. Drakes helped his team take second in both the 4×100 and 4×400 relays with times of 39.82 and 3:07.32 respectively. Drakes’ 200m time ranks third in CSU history, while his relay performances rank among the top in school history.
Manson (Fr., Bloomfield, Conn.) cleared a height of 2.05m to win the high jump at the Towson Invitational, setting a Delaware State school record and ranking in the NCAA East Regional Top 25.
Other Top Performers
- Marian Drazan (DSU) broke the Delaware State school record in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 8:54.22 at the Raleigh Relays, moving into the NCAA East Regional Top 20 while also leading the MEAC in this event.
- Goba Dan-Princewell (HU) placed 13th overall in the 100-meter dash at the Texas Relays, clocking in at 10.39, which ranks second in the MEAC.
- Chase Drewery (HU) claimed silver in the men’s triple jump at the Texas Relays, leaping a MEAC-best 15.31 meters, which ranks 33rd in the country.
- Yourie Lawrence-Clarke (UMES) finished first in the men’s 110m hurdles at the ECU Bill Carson Invitational with a personal best time of 13.96 which ranks first in the MEAC rankings and T-40th nationally.
- Jadon Ra-Akbar (MSU) won the long jump at the Towson Invitational with a personal best of 6.87m and secured 2nd place in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.62.
- Victor Jumo (NSU) finished first in the 1,500-meter race with a time of 3:50.33 while also securing second in the 800-meter race with a time of 1:53.21.
- Jayden Gordon (NSU) claimed gold in the triple jump with a distance of 14.36 meters.
- Theodore Skinner (NCCU) earned a fourth-place finish in the men’s high jump at the Raleigh Relays with a personal best mark of 2.10m.
- Alexander Hollimon (SCSU) placed second in the 110m hurdles at the Morehouse Relays with a time of 14.52, after running a 14.42 time in prelims.
- Mason Miles (SCSU) won the shot put at the Morehouse Relays with a throw of 13.80m helping South Carolina State secure a third-place team finish.