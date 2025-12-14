MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Track & Field Honors
NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina Central sophomore Zion Amadi was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, while Howard sophomore Drew Dillard earned Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.
Amadi (So., Burlington, Nc) won the 400m in 47.78, setting a new meet record and moving to third all-time at North Carolina Central in the event. He also finished second in the 200m with a time of 21.13, breaking the school record and securing his second meet record of the day at the Visit Winston-Salem College Kick-Off.
Dillard (So., Silver Spring, Md) won the high jump at the HBCU & Ivy Challenge with a MEAC-best mark of 2.07 meters, which currently ranks 21st nationally.
Other Top Performers
- Ian Cain (DSU) claimed first place in the 600m with a time of 1:20.84 in the HBCU/ Ivy Challenge.
- Dylan Gaines (HOW) won the 200m at the HBCU & Ivy Challenge with a time of 21.52.
- Jayden Gordon (NSU) captured third in the triple jump with a distance of 14.62 meters at the Clemson Opener.
- Solomon Hammond (CSU) won the 60m in 6.76 and finished second in the 300m clocking in at 34.37 at the Youree Spence Garcia Invitational.
- Jonathan Raijon-Koger (NCCU) cleared 1.99m to finish second in the high jump at the Visit Winston-Salem College Kick-Off.
- Andie Kollie (UMES) won the 300m in 34.32, setting a new UMES school record.
- Caleb Mincey (MSU) claimed gold with 4:13.29 finish at the Penn Opener.
- KeSean-Jordan Rhooms (MSU) placed fifth in the high jump at the Penn Opener, clearing 1.96m.
- Jaymes Saunders (NSU) placed second in the long jump with a mark of 7.51 meters and finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.96.
- Elijah Williams (CSU) placed second in the high jump with a leap of 2.05m at the Youree Spence Garcia Meet.