MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Track & Field Honors

NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina Central sophomore Zion Amadi was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, while Howard sophomore Drew Dillard earned Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.

Amadi (So., Burlington, Nc) won the 400m in 47.78, setting a new meet record and moving to third all-time at North Carolina Central in the event. He also finished second in the 200m with a time of 21.13, breaking the school record and securing his second meet record of the day at the Visit Winston-Salem College Kick-Off.

Dillard (So., Silver Spring, Md) won the high jump at the HBCU & Ivy Challenge with a MEAC-best mark of 2.07 meters, which currently ranks 21st nationally.

Other Top Performers