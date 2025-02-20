MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Track & Field Honors
NORFOLK, Va., Feb.19, 2025 – Norfolk State Freshman Jaymes Saunders was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week. Howard senior Chase Drewery was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Saunders (Fr., Hampton, Va.) shined at the D1 Pre-Nationals, winning the Heptathlon breaking Norfolk State’s 22-year-old school-record with 4,921 points and finished second in the 60m hurdles clocking in at 7.69.
Drewery (Sr., Waldorf, Md.) showcased a dominant performance at the Windy City Invite in the triple jump, leaping nearly 50 feet, 15.15m, to claim first place.
Other Top Performers
- Samuel Skinner (MSU) won the 800m with a personal-best time, 1:54.10 and placed third in the 500m with a time of 1:04.74 at the Darius Dixon Invitational.
- Troy McWilliams (NSU) placed second in the weight throw with a 17.01m distance breaking Norfolk State’s record that had stood since 2017.
- Michael Hopkins (SCSU) earned third place in pole vault at the Darius Dixon Memorial Classic, clearing 4.65m and setting a new personal best.