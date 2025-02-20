MEAC Announces Weekly Men’s Track & Field Honors

NORFOLK, Va., Feb.19, 2025 – Norfolk State Freshman Jaymes Saunders was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week. Howard senior Chase Drewery was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Saunders (Fr., Hampton, Va.) shined at the D1 Pre-Nationals, winning the Heptathlon breaking Norfolk State’s 22-year-old school-record with 4,921 points and finished second in the 60m hurdles clocking in at 7.69.

Drewery (Sr., Waldorf, Md.) showcased a dominant performance at the Windy City Invite in the triple jump, leaping nearly 50 feet, 15.15m, to claim first place.

