MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors
NORFOLK, Va. – Howard senior Kenna Higa has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week. North Carolina Central rookie Daiyah Bailey was named Rookie of the Week while Delaware State sophomore Kristen White garnered Pitcher of the Week honors respectively.
Higa (Sr., INF, Honolulu, Hawai’i) helped the Bison secure the regular season championship title with a series sweep against Norfolk State. She registered a .583 batting average, going 7-of-12 at the plate, scoring six runs with five RBI. Higa added three doubles, one homerun and two stolen bases with two putouts and six assists.
Bailey (Fr., OF, Moreno Valley, Calif.) went 7-of-11 at the plate recording a .636 batting average. She scored seven runs, including three in both games two and three of the series against S.C. State. Bailey added four stolen bases.
White (So., P, Crofton, Md.) pitched a complete game one-hitter relinquishing no runs while striking out 14 of 25 batters faced.
Other Top Performers
- Ameenah Ballenger (Howard) collected two wins on the weekend while pitching 6.2 innings striking out 10 of 27 batters faced. She surrendered two earned runs on six hits.
- Kailey Bryant (Norfolk State) went 3-of-8 at the plate with two runs, one RBI, one double, one triple and one home run while also pitching 9.0 innings surrendering eight runs on 12 hits.
- Emma Crowe (Delaware State) recorded a .600 batting average (6-of-10) with six RBI and two doubles while adding five putouts in a 3-0 week for the Hornets.
- Jaden Davis (North Carolina Central) threw 13.0 innings including a 5-1 complete game victory in the circle against S.C. State. She collected a with a 1.62 ERA, surrendering three earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 14 batters including 11 in the series opener against SCSU.
- Victoria Fletcher (Morgan State) appeared in four games making two starts going 4-0 in the circle with an era of 3.50. She pitched 20.0 innings, surrendering 10 earned runs on 22 hits, while fanning 19 batters.
- Jaycee Holt (Maryland Eastern Shore) went 3-for-14 at the plate (.214) with five runs scored, one double, and six stolen bases, while recording seven putouts over the week.
- Lauryn Jones (Howard) went 2-of-6 at the plate with two runs scored, two stolen bases and two putouts.
- Kayla Leslie (South Carolina State) went 5-of-10 at the plate with five runs scored, two RBI and six stolen bases.
- Araceli Manzo (Maryland Eastern Shore) registered a .600 batting average (6-of-10) scoring one run with one RBI with two doubles, four stolen bases and three putouts.
- Hunter Newman (Morgan State) drove in six RBI going 5-of-16 at the plate including two doubles. She added five putouts and five assists.
- Olivia Pagano (Morgan State) helped the Bears to a 4-1 week batting .231 with three hits, three runs and five RBI. She recorded two homeruns, three walks and had two stolen bases.
- Paris Richards (Maryland Eastern Shore) pitched 12.1 innings surrendering 12 earned runs on 30 hits striking out four batters.
- Bria Sewell (Delaware State) went 6-of-9 at the plate including two triples with two runs scored and four RBI.
- Alyssa Stafford (South Carolina State) batted .400 going 4-of-10 at the plate with one RBI and two stolen bases while contributing 11 putouts in a 1-2 week.
- Giselle Ulloa (Coppin State) batted .500 going 6-of-12 at the plate driving in four RBI while scoring six runs. She recorded one double, two triples, one home run and one stolen base while contributing eight putouts for the Eagles.