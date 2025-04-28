MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard senior Kenna Higa has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week. North Carolina Central rookie Daiyah Bailey was named Rookie of the Week while Delaware State sophomore Kristen White garnered Pitcher of the Week honors respectively.

Higa (Sr., INF, Honolulu, Hawai’i) helped the Bison secure the regular season championship title with a series sweep against Norfolk State. She registered a .583 batting average, going 7-of-12 at the plate, scoring six runs with five RBI. Higa added three doubles, one homerun and two stolen bases with two putouts and six assists.

Bailey (Fr., OF, Moreno Valley, Calif.) went 7-of-11 at the plate recording a .636 batting average. She scored seven runs, including three in both games two and three of the series against S.C. State. Bailey added four stolen bases.

White (So., P, Crofton, Md.) pitched a complete game one-hitter relinquishing no runs while striking out 14 of 25 batters faced.

