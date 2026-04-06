MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard freshman Aniyah Whipper has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, while teammate Amirah Lenon earned Rookie of the Week honors. Delaware State’s Kristin White was recognized as Pitcher of the Week.

Whipper (Fr., INF, Elk Grove, Calif.) hit .875 with a 2.443 OPS and a 1.625 slugging percentage, recording 12 RBI, four doubles, one triple, and two stolen bases while scoring six runs. She was perfect at the plate in Game 3 and did not commit an error, helping lead Howard to a three-game sweep over N.C. Central.

Lenon (Fr., OF/IF, Chandler, Ariz.) batted .778 with two perfect games, scoring seven runs with a 1.578 OPS in the win over N.C. Central.

White (Jr., P, Crofton, Md.) posted a 0.00 ERA over 12.0 innings with a shutout and 17 strikeouts, allowing just one unearned run in a series against Morgan State.



Other Top Performers