MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors
NORFOLK, Va. – Howard freshman Aniyah Whipper has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, while teammate Amirah Lenon earned Rookie of the Week honors. Delaware State’s Kristin White was recognized as Pitcher of the Week.
Whipper (Fr., INF, Elk Grove, Calif.) hit .875 with a 2.443 OPS and a 1.625 slugging percentage, recording 12 RBI, four doubles, one triple, and two stolen bases while scoring six runs. She was perfect at the plate in Game 3 and did not commit an error, helping lead Howard to a three-game sweep over N.C. Central.
Lenon (Fr., OF/IF, Chandler, Ariz.) batted .778 with two perfect games, scoring seven runs with a 1.578 OPS in the win over N.C. Central.
White (Jr., P, Crofton, Md.) posted a 0.00 ERA over 12.0 innings with a shutout and 17 strikeouts, allowing just one unearned run in a series against Morgan State.
Other Top Performers
- Daiyah Bailey (NCCU) hit .556 with three RBI in the series against Howard.
- Gabriella Beltran (UMES) went 3-for-8 with two home runs and five RBI in the series against Coppin State.
- Olivia Garner (MSU) batted .600 with one stolen base and an RBI over three games against Delaware State.
- Julia Holt (HOW) recorded a 0.00 ERA with five strikeouts over 4.1 innings in Howard’s series sweep of N.C. Central.
- Aaryn Krebs (SCSU) posted a 0.62 ERA with 11.1 innings pitched and eight strikeouts against Norfolk State.
- Maddy Morris (NSU) posted a 1.50 ERA over 9.1 innings against South Carolina State.
- Emily Quintero (CSU) went 1-for-1 at the plate and pitched 11.0 innings with a 3.82 ERA, including a complete-game shutout against UMES.
- Kaylanie Rodriguez (DSU): went 4-for-7 with two RBI and two stolen bases against Morgan State.
- Brooklyn Tapusoa (CSU): hit .727 with three home runs, nine RBI, five runs scored, one double, and one triple in a series sweep of UMES.
- Ellanie Yarrell (SCSU) batted .444 with one double and three singles, adding two walks in a 2-1 series win over Norfolk State.