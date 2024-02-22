MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central’s senior middle infielder Jaylah Barr has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Fellow Eagle Kendall Smith was named Rookie of the Week, while teammate Jaden Davis was named the Pitcher of the Week.

Barr (Sr., MI, Batesburg-Leesville, S.C.) recorded 10 hits in 18 at-bats, scoring three runs and driving in nine RBI. She hit two doubles and two home runs over the weekend while hitting. 556 and helping the Eagles to a 3-2 record on the weekend. She recorded 11 putouts with nine assists. In NCCU’s two Saturday wins, Barr went 5-for-7 from the plate (.714) with two home runs and eight RBI (four RBI in each win).

Smith (Fr., OF, Fuquay-Varina, N.C.) hit the go-ahead grand slam against Alabama St. that lifted North Carolina Central to a 4-3 win. The grand slam was her first collegiate home run. She led the team scoring five runs on seven hits with five RBI. She batted .412, with one triple and one home run. She is currently boasting a seven-game hitting streak.

Davis (Jr., P, Knightsdale, N.C.) threw a no hitter, the first of her career, in the non-conference win against Prairie View A&M striking out five batters. Against PVAMU, Davis retired the last 13 batters to complete the no-hitter, allowing two walks in the first inning. She also tallied a season-high nine strikeouts in her first game, a complete-game performance in a one run game against Alcorn. Throughout the two games pitched, Davis collected a 1.17 ERA.



Other Top Performers