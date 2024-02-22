MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola
NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central’s senior middle infielder Jaylah Barr has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Fellow Eagle Kendall Smith was named Rookie of the Week, while teammate Jaden Davis was named the Pitcher of the Week.
Barr (Sr., MI, Batesburg-Leesville, S.C.) recorded 10 hits in 18 at-bats, scoring three runs and driving in nine RBI. She hit two doubles and two home runs over the weekend while hitting. 556 and helping the Eagles to a 3-2 record on the weekend. She recorded 11 putouts with nine assists. In NCCU’s two Saturday wins, Barr went 5-for-7 from the plate (.714) with two home runs and eight RBI (four RBI in each win).
Smith (Fr., OF, Fuquay-Varina, N.C.) hit the go-ahead grand slam against Alabama St. that lifted North Carolina Central to a 4-3 win. The grand slam was her first collegiate home run. She led the team scoring five runs on seven hits with five RBI. She batted .412, with one triple and one home run. She is currently boasting a seven-game hitting streak.
Davis (Jr., P, Knightsdale, N.C.) threw a no hitter, the first of her career, in the non-conference win against Prairie View A&M striking out five batters. Against PVAMU, Davis retired the last 13 batters to complete the no-hitter, allowing two walks in the first inning. She also tallied a season-high nine strikeouts in her first game, a complete-game performance in a one run game against Alcorn. Throughout the two games pitched, Davis collected a 1.17 ERA.
Other Top Performers
- Sidney Fletcher (Howard) batted .350 with nine RBIs, one triple, two home runs, three hit-by-pitches and two walks to help the Bison go undefeated.
- Cheyenne Castille (Howard) batted .600 with two walks, while going 3-for-3 at the plate against Grambling State.
- Mia Gonzalez (Howard) collected two wins in Howard’s undefeated weekend that included a 7-inning gem against Alabama St where she didn’t allow an earned run.
- Seryna Esparza (Coppin State) totaled three runs and five hits in 11 at-bats recording a .455 batting average. She added three doubles and one triple, with one RBI.
- Emily Quintero (Coppin State) hit .400 with one run and two hits in five at-bats over three games while driving in two RBI and going 1-1 in stolen base attempts. She pitched 9.2 innings, giving up 11 runs, seven earned, on 13 hits, with four walks, one strikeout and a .295 batting average against tallying a 5.07 ERA.
- Vanessa Carrizosa (Coppin State) recorded 0.98 ERA through three games, throwing one complete game and going 2-1 in the circle. She gave up six runs, three earned, on 17 hits in 21.1 IP with two walks, four KOs, two doubles and a .230 BA against.
- Anaya Hunte (Morgan State) gave up one hit in two innings pitched with four strikeouts in nine batters faced. In her two at-bats she recorded one hit and drove in two RBI.
- Victoria Fletcher (Morgan State) tallied three hits in four at-bats to score twice while driving in one RBI. She also threw two innings facing six batters, four of which she struck out.
- Kelsie Ekstrom (Maryland Eastern Shore) hit .769 in four games and recorded six runs on 10 hits with four doubles and one triple on 13 at-bats. Ekstrom drove in eight RBI with 16 total bases.
- Ameenah Ballenger (Maryland Eastern Shore) collected a 2.17 ERA after giving up eight runs, four earned, on 16 hits. She also hit .563 on the weekend, with nine hits in 16 at-bats, including three triples and one home run while driving in eight RBI.
- Jade Hendricks (South Carolina State) hit .429 with four singles, two doubles, four stolen bases, one hit by pitch, and one RBI while crossing home plate to score three runs.
- Aaliyah Williams (South Carolina State) pitched in four games throwing 10.2 innings, recording 13 strikeouts with a 6.56 ERA and holding batters to just a collective .184 batting average.