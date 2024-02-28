MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard’s sophomore outfielder Maryn Jordan has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Coppin State pitcher/infielder Emily Quintero was named Rookie of the Week, while Bison pitcher Amelia Weber was named the Pitcher of the Week.

Jordan (So., OF, San Diego, Cal.) went a perfect 5-0 over the weekend with wins over Bowie State, Southern, Alabama A&M, and Tennessee State. She hit .667 going 10-of-15 at the plate with three multi-hit games including a double in the win over Southern. Jordan tallied three hits against Southern and Tennessee State, while collecting two hits in game two against Bowie State.

Quintero (Fr., P/INF, Oceanside, Cal.) batted .600 scoring one run and driving in three RBI, in the Eagles win against the Aggies going 3-of-5 at the plate including a double. She also threw 8.2 innings over two games during which she went 1-0 in the circle.

Weber (So., P/UTL, Montclair, Cal.) collected a 3-0 record in the circle through three games for the Bison, accumulating a 0.00 ERA. She threw two complete games, including a seven-inning 2-0 win over Bowie State and a five-inning 8-0 win against Southern. Weber struck out 17 batters, 10 alone in the 2-0 win over Bowie State, and did not give up any runs while only allowing six hits against 58 batters.



Other Top Performers