MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard graduate student outfielder Bianca Worthy has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Morgan State pitcher Ellie Bostedt was named Rookie of the Week, while Norfolk State junior Lauren Sheehan was named the Pitcher of the Week.

Worthy (Gr., OF, Goodyear, Ariz.) recorded two runs on seven hits in nine at-bats with one RBI. She hit .778 on the weekend including a perfect performance at the plate (7-for-7) in Howard’s two games against Towson.

Bostedt (Fr., P/INF, Las Vegas, Nev.) started the three-game series against No. 17 Baylor collecting an ERA of 1.17 while pitching 6.0 innings. She surrendered two runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout in a 2-0 loss.

Sheehan (Jr., P/UTL, King George, Va.) threw 8.2 innings, giving up no runs on six hits for a 0.00 ERA. Of the 34 batters faced, she struck out 11 total batters, five against Central Connecticut State and six against Holy Cross. Sheehan also recorded six putouts and two assists for the Spartans.

