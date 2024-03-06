MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola
NORFOLK, Va. – Howard graduate student outfielder Bianca Worthy has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Morgan State pitcher Ellie Bostedt was named Rookie of the Week, while Norfolk State junior Lauren Sheehan was named the Pitcher of the Week.
Worthy (Gr., OF, Goodyear, Ariz.) recorded two runs on seven hits in nine at-bats with one RBI. She hit .778 on the weekend including a perfect performance at the plate (7-for-7) in Howard’s two games against Towson.
Bostedt (Fr., P/INF, Las Vegas, Nev.) started the three-game series against No. 17 Baylor collecting an ERA of 1.17 while pitching 6.0 innings. She surrendered two runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout in a 2-0 loss.
Sheehan (Jr., P/UTL, King George, Va.) threw 8.2 innings, giving up no runs on six hits for a 0.00 ERA. Of the 34 batters faced, she struck out 11 total batters, five against Central Connecticut State and six against Holy Cross. Sheehan also recorded six putouts and two assists for the Spartans.
Other Top Performers
- Julia Holt (Howard) threw 7.1 innings throughout the weekend collecting a win in the first game against Towson. Holt collected a 1.97 ERA striking out five of 33 batters faced.
- Rylie Gilbreath (Norfolk State) went 4-of-12 at the plate collecting a .333 batting average for the weekend during which she recorded one run, a homerun against Holy Cross, and one RBI.
- Maddy Morris (Norfolk State) threw two games for NSU totaling 9.2 innings pitched striking out three batters.
- Victoria Fletcher (Morgan State) recorded three hits in eight at-bats against No. 17 Baylor collecting a .375 average at the plate. She also pitched four innings in the series finale, surrendering three runs on six hits.
- Emily Raubuch (Morgan State) collected an ERA of 0.00 in two appearances against No. 17 Baylor. She pitched 7.2 innings of relief, surrendering no runs on four hits while striking out two batters.