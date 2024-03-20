MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va., March 20, 2024 – Coppin State’s Brooklyn Tapusoa has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Howard’s Angel Riggins was named Rookie of the Week, while Morgan State senior Anaya Hunte was named the Pitcher of the Week.

Tapusoa (So., OF, Salt Lake City, Utah) record a game-winning two-run home run in seventh inning at Mount St. Mary’s to give Coppin State a 7-6 victory. She hit an RBI triple, which proved to be game winner, in the sixth inning during the series opener at UMES. Tapusoa recorded six runs on seven hits in 16 attempts at the plate. She registered two doubles both in game two against UMES, one triple, and one home run. Her batting average for the week was .438 including two games at .667 batting average.

Riggins (Fr., UTL, San Diego, CA) hit .429 on the week aiding the Bison to a 2-2 record. She went 2-for-3 at the plate with one run scored against #9 Tennessee. In the series against N.C. Central, she collected two runs on three hits and drove in five RBI while hitting .364 as Howard took the series 2-1.

Hunte (Sr., P/OF, Burlington, NJ) threw 13.2 innings through three games for the Bears tallying 15 strikeouts including a season high eight KOs in the game against Niagra. She went 2-0 in the opening week of MEAC play with an era of 1.70, scattering two runs on 10 hits with 7 strikeouts.

Other Top Performers