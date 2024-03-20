MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola
NORFOLK, Va., March 20, 2024 – Coppin State’s Brooklyn Tapusoa has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Howard’s Angel Riggins was named Rookie of the Week, while Morgan State senior Anaya Hunte was named the Pitcher of the Week.
Tapusoa (So., OF, Salt Lake City, Utah) record a game-winning two-run home run in seventh inning at Mount St. Mary’s to give Coppin State a 7-6 victory. She hit an RBI triple, which proved to be game winner, in the sixth inning during the series opener at UMES. Tapusoa recorded six runs on seven hits in 16 attempts at the plate. She registered two doubles both in game two against UMES, one triple, and one home run. Her batting average for the week was .438 including two games at .667 batting average.
Riggins (Fr., UTL, San Diego, CA) hit .429 on the week aiding the Bison to a 2-2 record. She went 2-for-3 at the plate with one run scored against #9 Tennessee. In the series against N.C. Central, she collected two runs on three hits and drove in five RBI while hitting .364 as Howard took the series 2-1.
Hunte (Sr., P/OF, Burlington, NJ) threw 13.2 innings through three games for the Bears tallying 15 strikeouts including a season high eight KOs in the game against Niagra. She went 2-0 in the opening week of MEAC play with an era of 1.70, scattering two runs on 10 hits with 7 strikeouts.
Other Top Performers
- Julia Holt (Howard) collected both wins in the series win over North Carolina Central with a 0.00 ERA. She accumulated 13 strikeouts in 10.2 innings of work.
- Julianna Mejia (Coppin State) scored two runs on three hits in 12 at-bats with four RBI and one double.
- Vanessa Carrizosa (Coppin State) pitched three complete games with a pair of victories against UMES. She tallied seven strikeouts against mount St. Mary’s, the third most of her career. Carrizosa pitched 22.1 innings facing 92 batters during which she earned a 2.19 ERA.
- Uxua Modrego-Lopez (Delaware State) recorded two runs on seven hits driving in four RBI in 11 at-bats. Collected two extra base hits, one double and one triple, while also adding three stolen bases.
- Kristin White (Delaware State) threw a complete game in the 1-0 loss to Morgan State giving up no earned runs on four hits and striking out two batters.
- Amber Rivas (Morgan State) batted .381 for the week totaling eight hits with three RBI, two runs and one stolen base. She scored the game-winning run against DSU in the opening game of the series.