MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola
NORFOLK, Va. – Coppin State sophomore Manaia Fonoti has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Coppin State’s Giselle Ulloa was named Rookie of the Week, while North Carolina Central junior Jaden Davis was named the Pitcher of the Week.
Fonoti (So., IF, Waimanalo, Hawaii) slugged .933 with 14 total bases helping the Eagles to a 3-2 record including three wins against Delaware State. She registered a double in all three games against DSU while hitting triples in the second and third games of the series. Fonoti scored seven runs in the Hornets series, hitting .545 with a 1.182 slugging percentage with five extra-base hits.
Ulloa (Fr., OF/UTL, Norco, Calif.) hit .500 in the week aiding the Eagles to a 3-2 record. She went 6-for-12 at the plate with four runs scored and eight RBI, all during the series against Delaware State.
Davis (Jr., P/INF, Knightdale, N.C.) picked up back-to-back wins in the circle during Thursday’s doubleheader at Norfolk State. She threw 12.2 consecutive innings collecting a with a 1.75 ERA. During game one of the series, Davis threw a complete seven-inning game, shutting out the Spartans while striking out a career-high 12 of 25 batters faced.
Other top performers
- Jordin King (Howard) pitched a complete game shutout in Howard’s 7-0 win in the series finale against SC state. She struck out six batters across 24 batters faced for her second win of the season.
- Brierra Tyler (Norfolk State) threw 11.1 innings giving up three earned runs on nine hits with 12 strikeouts including eight in the series opener against N.C. Central.
- Vanessa Carrizosa (Coppin State) got a pair of wins vs. DSU, throwing two complete games in the series opener and finale.
- Anaya Hunte (Morgan State) went 2-0 and recorded a save for the week with a 2.15 ERA and tallied 11 strikeouts.
- Angel Riggins (Howard) went 3-for-8 at the plate while posting four RBI over the weekend
- Amber Rivas (Morgan State) hit .357 for the week with five hits, four runs, five RBI and two walks for Morgan State, who went 5-0 on the week.
- Aniyah Michalak (Norfolk State) scored two runs on two hits in 10 at-bats.
- Sidney Fletcher (Howard) notched four RBI over the weekend. She went 2-for-3 in game two against S.C. State while crossing the plate and posting two RBI in the Bison’s 6-4 win.
- Rylie Gilbreath (Norfolk State) recorded one run on eight hits on 14 at-bats. She drove in three RBI with a double and a home run.
- Jaylah Barr (N.C. Central) hit safely in all four games this past week, extending her hit streak to five games. She batted .455 in a three-game series sweep of Norfolk State with two RBI and one run
- Gianna Ettore (Morgan State) batted .429 for the week to help Morgan State to a 5-0 week, totaling six hits, four doubles, four rbi, two runs and two walks.
- Taylor Ames-Alexander (S.C. State) registered one double, two runs scored and drove in three RBI in the series opener against Howard. She scored two runs on three hits, driving in four RBI on 11 hits.