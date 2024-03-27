MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. – Coppin State sophomore Manaia Fonoti has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Coppin State’s Giselle Ulloa was named Rookie of the Week, while North Carolina Central junior Jaden Davis was named the Pitcher of the Week.

Fonoti (So., IF, Waimanalo, Hawaii) slugged .933 with 14 total bases helping the Eagles to a 3-2 record including three wins against Delaware State. She registered a double in all three games against DSU while hitting triples in the second and third games of the series. Fonoti scored seven runs in the Hornets series, hitting .545 with a 1.182 slugging percentage with five extra-base hits.

Ulloa (Fr., OF/UTL, Norco, Calif.) hit .500 in the week aiding the Eagles to a 3-2 record. She went 6-for-12 at the plate with four runs scored and eight RBI, all during the series against Delaware State.

Davis (Jr., P/INF, Knightdale, N.C.) picked up back-to-back wins in the circle during Thursday’s doubleheader at Norfolk State. She threw 12.2 consecutive innings collecting a with a 1.75 ERA. During game one of the series, Davis threw a complete seven-inning game, shutting out the Spartans while striking out a career-high 12 of 25 batters faced.

