MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola
NORFOLK, Va., April 2, 2024 – Howard graduate student Biaca Worthy has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Morgan State’s Ellie Bostedt was named Rookie of the Week, while fellow Lady Bear Anaya Hunte was named the Pitcher of the Week.
Worthy (Gr., OF, Goodyear, Ariz.) recorded a .714 batting average to lead the Bison in a 3-0 week. In seven plate appearances, she recorded five hits with two walks, driving in three RBI while crossing home plate seven times. She added two doubles, both in game two against UMES, one triple, two sacrifice hits and one stolen base in the series.
Bostedt (Fr., P/INF, Las Vegas, Nev.) collected a 1.07 ERA through 13.1 innings pitched including a complete game in the series finale against SCSU. The Las Vegas native picked up two wins over three starts in the circle striking out seven batters. Bostedt gave up just three runs, two earned, on 10 hits.
Hunte (Sr., P/OF, Burlington, N.J.) went 1-0 in the circle throwing a complete game in game two against SCSU. She threw 10.0 innings allowing no runs on five hits collecting a 0.00 ERA.
Other top performers
- Jordin King (Howard) threw 6.2 innings giving up two earned runs on five hits for a 2.26 ERA while striking out six batters.
- Justine Lambert (Howard) hit .429 at the plate with three hits in seven at-bats. The rookie added a triple, three stolen bases, drove in two RBI, and scored four times.
- Victoria Fletcher (Morgan State) recorded seven hits in 15 at-bats for a .367 batting average. She drove in four RBI and scored once on a home run in game two against SCSU.
- Vanessa Carrizosa (Coppin State) pitched two complete games for the Eagles going 2-0 in the circle. She allowed four earned runs while striking out 10 batters.
- Aniyah Haley (Coppin State) hit .556 with five hits in nine appearances at the plate. She drove in two RBI, scored twice, and stole a pair of bases.
- Julianna Mejia (Coppin State) recorded two hits in eight plate appearances with one run scored. She blasted a pair of doubles driving in two RBI.
- Julia Kearney (Norfolk State) batted .500 going five of ten at the plate with two RBI and two stolen bases.
- Rylie Gilbreath (Norfolk State) recorded two runs on five hits in 10 plate appearances. She drove in one RBI with one double and one home run.
- Emma Zieg (Norfolk State) picked up her first collegiate win in the pitcher’s circle against Delaware State throwing 3.1 innings with one strikeout.