MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va., April 2, 2024 – Howard graduate student Biaca Worthy has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Morgan State’s Ellie Bostedt was named Rookie of the Week, while fellow Lady Bear Anaya Hunte was named the Pitcher of the Week.

Worthy (Gr., OF, Goodyear, Ariz.) recorded a .714 batting average to lead the Bison in a 3-0 week. In seven plate appearances, she recorded five hits with two walks, driving in three RBI while crossing home plate seven times. She added two doubles, both in game two against UMES, one triple, two sacrifice hits and one stolen base in the series.

Bostedt (Fr., P/INF, Las Vegas, Nev.) collected a 1.07 ERA through 13.1 innings pitched including a complete game in the series finale against SCSU. The Las Vegas native picked up two wins over three starts in the circle striking out seven batters. Bostedt gave up just three runs, two earned, on 10 hits.

Hunte (Sr., P/OF, Burlington, N.J.) went 1-0 in the circle throwing a complete game in game two against SCSU. She threw 10.0 innings allowing no runs on five hits collecting a 0.00 ERA.

Other top performers